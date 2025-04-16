News
Jordan arrests 16 in 'terror cell' plot: Lebanon commits to full cooperation, intel-sharing underway—here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
16-04-2025 | 13:03
Jordan arrests 16 in 'terror cell' plot: Lebanon commits to full cooperation, intel-sharing underway—here’s what we know
Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
After Jordan's authorities revealed details about a cell that had been under intelligence surveillance since 2021 and arrested its members, the Jordanian judiciary charged 16 detainees with terrorism in connection with plans to target the country's security.
If convicted, the group members face sentences of up to 15 years in prison.
Jordanian sources told LBCI that Lebanon, like Jordan, is a victim in the case, and that all members of the cell admitted to entering Lebanon, which served as a meeting point with other groups.
The sources also said the Jordanian side informed Lebanese authorities that the cell members received training from Hamas in Lebanon, likely in one of the camps. They also received funding from unidentified regional parties.
The sources added that the cell’s activities were aimed at Jordan, not Lebanon.
According to the same sources, after the investigation was completed and all suspects were in custody, part of the confessions was made public. However, Lebanon had not previously been informed of the intelligence in Jordan's possession.
Following a phone call with Jordan's King Abdullah II, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun affirmed Lebanon’s full willingness to coordinate and cooperate.
He also directed the justice minister to work with his Jordanian counterpart on the investigation and facilitate the exchange of information between the two countries’ security and judicial agencies.
The president also instructed Lebanon's justice minister to coordinate with his Jordanian counterpart on the investigation and the exchange of information between the security and judicial agencies of both countries.
Based on that communication and the anticipated exchange of information, Lebanese authorities stand ready to fully cooperate with their Jordanian counterparts if any part of the case is found to involve Lebanon.
Meanwhile, sources confirmed to LBCI that Lebanese security and intelligence agencies are coordinating and sharing information regarding the Jordanian cell and the names of those arrested.
Efforts are underway to cross-check the names to determine whether any are known to Lebanese authorities, what groups they belong to, whether they are Lebanese or Palestinian, and whether they entered Lebanon — when, by what routes, and whether through official border crossings or via Syria through unofficial ones. Authorities are also investigating who trained the members of the group.
In addition to internal coordination, Lebanese agencies plan to communicate directly with their Jordanian counterparts to exchange intelligence about the groups.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Jordan
Terror
Cell
King Abdullah II
Joseph Aoun
Next
Israel's expanding military presence in South Lebanon: Aiming for a buffer zone and shifting regional dynamics
Israeli report to sway US away: Hezbollah and Iran forge new paths for weapons flow into Lebanon
Previous
