Trump gave 'quiet green light' for Israeli strike on Iran: Axios

Two Israeli officials told Axios that U.S. President Donald Trump and his advisers only pretended to oppose the Israeli strike on Iran in public, while privately expressing no objection and giving what they described as a "clear U.S. green light."



Axios also reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's aides "even briefed Israeli reporters that Trump had tried to put the brakes on an Israeli strike in a call on Monday, when in reality the call dealt with coordination ahead of the attack."



The Israeli strike, Axios said, was the result of "eight months of intensive clandestine preparations" and aims to "eliminate" Iran's nuclear capabilities in an operation expected to last "several days."