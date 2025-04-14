Macron urges 'reform' of Palestinian Authority for post-war Gaza plan

Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-04-2025 | 10:16
High views
Macron urges 'reform' of Palestinian Authority for post-war Gaza plan
0min
Macron urges 'reform' of Palestinian Authority for post-war Gaza plan

France's President Emmanuel Macron Monday called for "reform" of the Palestinian Authority as part of a plan that would see the West Bank-based body govern a post-war Gaza without Islamist movement Hamas.

"It is essential to set a framework for the day after: disarm and sideline Hamas, define credible governance and reform the Palestinian Authority," Macron said on X following a phone call with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Emanuel Macron

Reform

Palestine

Authority

Gaza

Palestinian ministry says Israel PM's criticism of Macron an 'unjustified attack'
WHO chief says strike on Gaza hospital caused child's death
