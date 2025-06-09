60 people arrested in San Francisco in anti-ICE raids protests: Police

About 60 people were arrested in San Francisco, police said late Sunday, after demonstrators in the northern Californian city gathered to protest against President Donald Trump's immigration raids.



San Francisco police "declared an unlawful assembly," they said on social media platform X. "Approximately 60 people were arrested, including juveniles."



The protest in San Francisco comes in the wake of demonstrations triggered in downtown Los Angeles by immigration raids that have resulted in dozens of arrests of what authorities say are illegal migrants and gang members.





AFP