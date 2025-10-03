UK police say may have shot one of two killed in synagogue attack

UK police said Friday one of two men killed during an attack outside a Manchester synagogue may have been shot by officers and a hospitalised victim "also suffered a gunshot wound."



Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Stephen Watson said a pathologist had "provisionally determined that one of the deceased victims would appear to have suffered a wound consistent with a gunshot injury."



"We have also been advised by medical professionals that one of the three victims currently receiving treatment in hospital has also suffered a gunshot wound, which is mercifully not life threatening," he said, adding that the suspect shot dead by police was not believed to have had a gun.



AFP