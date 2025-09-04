News
The weapons question: Will Friday's Cabinet session ignite Lebanon's streets?
News Bulletin Reports
04-09-2025 | 12:48
The weapons question: Will Friday's Cabinet session ignite Lebanon's streets?
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Hours before Friday afternoon's Cabinet session, which is set to debate a controversial plan to place all weapons under state authority, uncertainty loomed over whether the meeting would pass without unrest spilling into the streets.
According to LBCI, President Joseph Aoun has been working to ease political tensions and prevent potential security incidents, amid threats of partisan protests that could provoke counter-demonstrations. Despite rising rhetoric between rival political forces, no party has formally called for street action. Minister Mohammed Haidar told LBCI that both Amal and Hezbollah favor dialogue over street pressure.
Still, security agencies are not leaving anything to chance.
Starting Thursday night, the Lebanese Army, in coordination with other security bodies, will step up precautionary measures, especially around sensitive areas. The army will raise its alert level and prepare for possible flashpoints.
The central question remains whether ministers from Amal and Hezbollah will join discussions on the weapons issue. Haidar said all options are still on the table, particularly in light of ongoing Israeli strikes in recent days on areas south and north of the Litani River.
Sources close to the presidency say Aoun is keeping communication channels open with political blocs to secure a consensus-based Cabinet meeting. The military plan, expected to be presented Friday, reportedly avoids specific timelines but reiterates Lebanon's commitment to the principle of exclusive state control of arms.
Supporters argue the plan would increase international pressure on Israel to withdraw from occupied positions and halt its attacks in Lebanon.
Political sources stress that approving the plan does not mean unilateral Lebanese disarmament, but rather ties implementation to conditions involving Israel, Syria, and the United States.
However, Hezbollah has rejected proposals so far, insisting on reversing decisions made in the Cabinet's August 5 and 7 sessions that it views as undermining Lebanon's negotiating position.
Amal and Hezbollah ministers have linked their participation to last-minute consultations. If guarantees are secured that no binding timetable will be imposed, they may attend for the record. Otherwise, boycotting the session remains a possibility.
According to political leaks, Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal is expected to address logistical challenges, raise the question of Hezbollah's weapons, and seek the government's stance on handling public unrest if the plan moves forward.
While the army will lay out the framework, sources highlight that execution will ultimately depend on the political leadership.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Weapons
Cabinet
Session
Lebanon
Streets
State
