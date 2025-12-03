The Kremlin on Wednesday said the European Union's move to ban all imports of Russian gas by autumn 2027 would only force the bloc to have more expensive energy and "accelerate" its power decline.



"This means that Europe is condemning itself to much more expensive energy sources," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, including from AFP, at a briefing, adding: "This will only accelerate the process ... of the European economy losing its leading potential."



AFP