Trump says to sign order blocking AI regulation by states
World News
08-12-2025 | 09:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump says to sign order blocking AI regulation by states
President Donald Trump said Monday he will attempt to strip states of the right to regulate the surging AI industry, arguing the move is vital to maintain U.S. dominance.
"There must be only One Rulebook if we are going to continue to lead in AI," he posted on Truth Social, announcing an executive order that would seek to prevent state-level regulation.
AFP
World News
Variety and Tech
United States
Donald Trump
AI
