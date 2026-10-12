From Iran to Lebanon: Israel braces for possible escalation on multiple fronts

News Bulletin Reports
12-10-2026 | 12:58
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From Iran to Lebanon: Israel braces for possible escalation on multiple fronts
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From Iran to Lebanon: Israel braces for possible escalation on multiple fronts

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Israel is monitoring what it views as European and U.S. efforts to support the Lebanese army and strengthen its ability to regain control of areas currently occupied by Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has begun preparing for large-scale exercises in the Galilee amid concerns over a possible resumption of fighting on multiple fronts.

These developments were at the center of a security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with discussions focusing primarily on Iran and the possibility of launching a military operation against it.

According to an Israeli security official, Israeli authorities have expressed concern that a miscalculation could trigger a broader escalation, prompting the military to maintain a heightened state of alert indefinitely.

The concerns come amid uncertainty in Israel over U.S. President Donald Trump's next steps toward Iran.

Despite the focus on Iran, the security meeting also addressed diplomatic efforts involving Lebanon.

Israel is awaiting possible announcements from the U.S. State Department regarding negotiations between the two countries.

According to information cited by an Israeli official, one of Washington's main objectives is to finalize monitoring mechanisms for designated areas in southern Lebanon.

Israel has insisted that these mechanisms be approved before it makes any further decisions.

Meanwhile, Israeli threats of escalation against Lebanon continue after the Israeli military claimed it had activated its defense systems in response to two objects launched toward its forces in Israeli-occupied areas of southern Lebanon.

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