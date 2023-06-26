News
China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup
Sports News
2023-06-26 | 07:11
China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup
In the Women's Asia Cup Australia, China and Lebanon battled in a gripping match. The final score resulted in a decisive win for China, with a scoreline of 89-44.
China opened up strong in the first quarter, scoring 24 points against Lebanon's 21. Lebanon kept their spirits high but started falling behind in the second quarter with China extending their lead by outscoring Lebanon 18-9. The third quarter showed a striking difference, with China dominating the court and scoring 22 points while limiting Lebanon to only 2. Despite Lebanon's efforts to recuperate, China maintained their lead in the fourth quarter, ending the game with a substantial victory.
The standouts for China were Xu Han, who scored 17 points and dominated the boards with 10 rebounds, and Song Gao with 15 points and 6 rebounds. Meng Li and Xinyu Luo contributed significantly to the scoreboard as well, each adding 12 points. Yuan Li, despite a more modest score of 7 points, contributed effectively to the team dynamics with a whopping 6 assists.
The Chinese team showed their depth with every player contributing in some way. They made 36 out of 74 field goals (48.6%) and dominated the glass with 44 total rebounds, compared to Lebanon's 34.
On Lebanon's side, Rebecca Akl led the team with 13 points and 4 rebounds. She was supported by Zena Ramiz Elias who put up 12 points, and also secured 6 rebounds. Aida Bakhos made a substantial contribution as well, scoring 9 points and grabbing 5 rebounds.
Lebanon, however, struggled with turnovers, giving up the ball 22 times compared to China's 8. This played a significant role in the game as China capitalized on these opportunities to extend their lead.
In conclusion, China's strong team play and Lebanon's struggle with turnovers played significant roles in this match. Despite Lebanon's defeat, the team showed promise, especially in the first quarter where they matched almost point for point with China. Their performance suggests that with improved ball handling and consistent shooting, they can be a formidable team in the future games.
Lebanon News
Sports News
China
Lebanon
FIBA
Women
Asia
Cup
