News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
English Premier League clubs spend over $1.3 Billion on Summer transfers
Sports News
2023-08-09 | 05:11
High views
Share
Share
3
min
English Premier League clubs spend over $1.3 Billion on Summer transfers
English Premier League clubs have spent more than £1 billion ($1.3 billion) on new signings this summer in preparation for the upcoming season set to kick off on Friday.
After coming incredibly close to winning the title for the first time since 2004, raising hopes for Arsenal fans and active in the summer transfer market to an extent that they became the highest-spending club, surpassing the £200 million mark to secure Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Donyell Malen. Their aim is to dethrone Manchester City from their throne.
Manchester United, Newcastle, Liverpool, and Chelsea have also been active in the transfer market, competing for a spot in the top four and qualification to the UEFA Champions League. The latter two missed out last season, finishing fifth and twelfth, respectively.
Manchester City, fresh from securing a domestic treble of Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League titles, remains the most challenging opponent and the favorite to become the first team to win the league title for four consecutive seasons.
Let's take a closer look at some of the biggest deals that have been completed so far:
Declan Rice (Arsenal) -
As the surprise title contender last season and even leading the league for a significant period, Arsenal has shown its determination by signing Declan Rice. Despite Manchester City's interest, Rice opted for Arsenal. This demonstrates the upward trajectory of Arsenal under the management of Mikel Arteta. They made a record-breaking transfer of £105 million to secure Rice from West Ham.
Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United) -
After failing to bring in English national team captain Harry Kane, Manchester United turned to youth by signing Danish midfielder Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. Despite the raised eyebrows at the club spending £64 million on a young player who cost Atalanta only £17 million a year ago, Hojlund's goal-scoring prowess and performance in the Italian Serie A stand out.
Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City) -
Croatian Josko Gvardiol has been Manchester City's marquee signing this summer, joining the club from RB Leipzig for a fee of £78 million. The towering 21-year-old impressed during Croatia's journey to the World Cup semi-finals last year. However, he faces stiff competition at the Etihad Stadium to secure a place in the defense.
Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool) -
After a disappointing season that saw Liverpool finish outside the top four, Jurgen Klopp's team needed to rejuvenate its midfield. Enter Hungarian international Dominik Szoboszlai, signed from Leipzig for £76 million, following his breakout season in the Bundesliga.
Sandro Tonali (Newcastle) -
Saudi-backed Newcastle United made waves in the transfer market, with the Premier League's massive spending posing a threat to European clubs. Despite concerns expressed by Jurgen Klopp about the Saudi influence on the transfer market, Newcastle went ahead to sign Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali for a record £60 million from AC Milan. Tonali was instrumental in Milan's Serie A victory and their Champions League run last season.
The Premier League's summer transfer market has certainly been characterized by significant spending as clubs vie for supremacy and a spot in European competitions. The influx of talent promises an exciting and competitive season ahead.
AFP
Sports News
English
Premier League
Clubs
Spend
Over
Billion
Summer
Transfers
Football
Next
Spanish LaLiga set to kick off amidst high hopes and notable transfers
Julen Lopetegui leaves Wolverhampton Wanderers by mutual agreement
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
08:35
Saudi football clubs secure high-profile players and coaches
Sports News
08:35
Saudi football clubs secure high-profile players and coaches
0
Middle East News
2023-08-01
Saudi Arabia to grant $1.2 Billion to Yemeni government, say Saudi officials
Middle East News
2023-08-01
Saudi Arabia to grant $1.2 Billion to Yemeni government, say Saudi officials
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17
Inside the battle: Interior Minister and ISF Director clash over officer transfers
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17
Inside the battle: Interior Minister and ISF Director clash over officer transfers
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-26
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-06-26
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
08:35
Saudi football clubs secure high-profile players and coaches
Sports News
08:35
Saudi football clubs secure high-profile players and coaches
0
Sports News
05:20
Spanish LaLiga set to kick off amidst high hopes and notable transfers
Sports News
05:20
Spanish LaLiga set to kick off amidst high hopes and notable transfers
0
Sports News
04:16
Julen Lopetegui leaves Wolverhampton Wanderers by mutual agreement
Sports News
04:16
Julen Lopetegui leaves Wolverhampton Wanderers by mutual agreement
0
Sports News
03:42
Barcelona wins friendly match against Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 ahead of La Liga kickoff
Sports News
03:42
Barcelona wins friendly match against Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 ahead of La Liga kickoff
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:00
Mikati chairs meeting to develop and implement national social protection strategy
Lebanon News
04:00
Mikati chairs meeting to develop and implement national social protection strategy
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-27
Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report
Press Highlights
2023-03-27
Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-07
Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-07
Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:45
Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details
Lebanon News
04:45
Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details
2
Press Highlights
00:56
Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings
Press Highlights
00:56
Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings
3
Variety and Tech
06:34
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
Variety and Tech
06:34
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
4
Lebanon News
04:04
Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election
Lebanon News
04:04
Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election
5
Lebanon News
04:50
Former BDL Governor's hearing postponed to August 29
Lebanon News
04:50
Former BDL Governor's hearing postponed to August 29
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:00
Unveiling Lebanon's Central Bank Reserves: From $30 Billion to $8.4 Billion Amid Transparency Efforts"
News Bulletin Reports
09:00
Unveiling Lebanon's Central Bank Reserves: From $30 Billion to $8.4 Billion Amid Transparency Efforts"
7
Press Highlights
01:50
FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus
Press Highlights
01:50
FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus
8
Lebanon News
09:52
Scheduled Hearing for Former Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh Amidst Judicial Developments
Lebanon News
09:52
Scheduled Hearing for Former Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh Amidst Judicial Developments
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More