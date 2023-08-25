Lebanon's Late Rally Not Enough Against Latvia in FIBA Basketball World Cup Opener—Full Game Analysis

Sports News
2023-08-25 | 07:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Late Rally Not Enough Against Latvia in FIBA Basketball World Cup Opener—Full Game Analysis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's Late Rally Not Enough Against Latvia in FIBA Basketball World Cup Opener—Full Game Analysis

A late-game surge couldn't save the Lebanese national basketball team as they were overwhelmed by Latvia, falling 109-70 in their FIBA Basketball World Cup opener at Jakarta Indonesia Arena on Friday.

The Latvians established their dominance from the outset. By the end of the first quarter, Latvia had carved out a 27-17 lead. Lebanon's struggle to find a rhythm continued into the second quarter, as they were outscored 28-13, leaving them with a mountain to climb at halftime, trailing 55-30.

The story didn't change much in the third quarter, with Latvia extending their lead to 82-48. Although Lebanon managed to outscore Latvia 22-27 in the fourth, it was too little, too late, as the Eastern Europeans put the game well out of reach.

Latvia's Dominance

Latvia's scoring was both balanced and efficient. Dairis Bertans had a standout performance, racking up 20 points in just over 15 minutes on the court, shooting an eye-popping 88% from the field. Not to be overshadowed, his brother Davis Bertans added 10 points to the scoreboard. Rolands Šmits had an impactful night with 17 points and 7 rebounds.

One of the most striking aspects of Latvia's game was their bench's performance, which was instrumental in maintaining the team's lead throughout the contest. Overall, the Latvians were on fire, converting 42 of 71 field goals (59%) and draining 18 of 35 attempts from three-point land (51%).

Lebanon's Struggles

For Lebanon, Wael Arakji and Sergio El Darwich were the primary scorers, posting 14 and 19 points respectively. Omari Rasulala Spellman chipped in with 18 points, but even their efforts couldn't save Lebanon from a poor shooting night. The team managed to shoot just 44% from the field and an even more disappointing 29% from three-point range.

Ball security was also a major issue for Lebanon, as they committed 14 turnovers compared to Latvia's 5. These mistakes, combined with poor shooting, prevented Lebanon from making any substantial inroads into Latvia's lead.

By the Numbers

Lebanon was outrebounded 34-27, underlining their difficulty in controlling the boards.
Latvia's superior teamwork was evident, as they notched 34 assists to Lebanon's 15.
 
Looking Ahead
 
 Latvia will aim to build on this resounding victory as they look to go deep in the tournament. Lebanon, meanwhile, will need to regroup and address their shortcomings if they hope to compete effectively in upcoming games.

Lebanon News

Sports News

Lebanon

Latvia

Basketball

World Cup

Opener

FIBA

Messi is not contemplating retirement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Latvia in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:10 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-24

Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup

LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-24

Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action

LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-22

Lebanon’s U19 World Cup and Women’s Asia Cup Basketball games: Don’t miss the action, exclusively on LB2

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-24

Messi is not contemplating retirement

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-20

Messi leads Inter Miami to win the League Cup

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-14

Real Madrid reveal Guler underwent successful surgery

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-14

Kepa makes up for injured Courtois at Real Madrid

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:28

Wassim Mansouri: Public sector salaries for August will be disbursed in US dollars at an exchange rate of LBP 85,500

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15

Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2023-08-14

N. Kore’s Kim inspects weapons factories, orders boosting missile production

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-29

FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

Q1 Update: Latvia ahead 27-17. Flip to LB2 or LBCGroup.tv to catch up!

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Latvia in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:10 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
07:10

Lebanon's Late Rally Not Enough Against Latvia in FIBA Basketball World Cup Opener—Full Game Analysis

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:20

Q3 Update: Latvia ahead 82-48

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Half-time: Latvia leads 55-30. Turn the tide on LB2 or LBCGroup.tv

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Game Over: Latvia wins 109-70. Eyes on the next match!

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Israeli spying network arrested at Beirut Airport, says General Security chief

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:00

Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri collects dollars from markets and currency dealers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More