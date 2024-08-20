FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 to be exclusively broadcast in Lebanon on LBCI

The Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI) will be exclusively broadcasting the FIBA Intercontinental Cup in Lebanon on its "LB2" channel between September 12 and September 15, 2024.

This joint announcement comes as part of the multi-year deal signed between LBCI and FIBA, which grants sports fans in Lebanon access to FIBA’s major international and continental competitions up until 2025.



Held in Singapore for the second consecutive year, the FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 is the ultimate competition worldwide for basketball clubs, featuring teams that represent the BCL Europe, BCL Americas, BCL Asia, NBL, BAL and the NBA G-League.

The upcoming edition will see six teams, one from each continent, compete for the global crown over the course of 9 games: Lebanon’s Al Riyadi, Spain’s Unicaja Malaga, Argentina’s Quimsa, Angola’s Petro De Luanda, Australia’s Tasmania JackJumpers, and NBA G League United.



The competition will be broadcast in Lebanon as part of LBCI’s strong belief in the power of sports and the need to support Lebanese basketball teams in international competitions. LBCI viewers will also benefit from special coverage on both its linear and digital channels, live from Beirut and from Singapore, with insights from renowned regional experts.



“We are excited to collaborate with FIBA to bring our viewers a one-of-a-kind international basketball experience," said Pierre El Daher, Chairman and CEO of LBCI.

"Over the years, the relationship between FIBA and LBCI has contributed to support Lebanese teams both locally and internationally, and we are proud to see Lebanon represented on the global sports map today, with Al-Riyadi’s incredible path to the FIBA Intercontinental Cup. Amid the challenges, it only reflects Lebanon’s capacity to shine on the international scene, with the power of its youth.”