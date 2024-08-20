FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 to be exclusively broadcast in Lebanon on LBCI

Sports News
2024-08-20 | 09:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 to be exclusively broadcast in Lebanon on LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 to be exclusively broadcast in Lebanon on LBCI

The Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI) will be exclusively broadcasting the FIBA Intercontinental Cup in Lebanon on its "LB2" channel between September 12 and September 15, 2024. 
 
This joint announcement comes as part of the multi-year deal signed between LBCI and FIBA, which grants sports fans in Lebanon access to FIBA’s major international and continental competitions up until 2025.

Held in Singapore for the second consecutive year, the FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 is the ultimate competition worldwide for basketball clubs, featuring teams that represent the BCL Europe, BCL Americas, BCL Asia, NBL, BAL and the NBA G-League.
 
The upcoming edition will see six teams, one from each continent, compete for the global crown over the course of 9 games: Lebanon’s Al Riyadi, Spain’s Unicaja Malaga, Argentina’s Quimsa, Angola’s Petro De Luanda, Australia’s Tasmania JackJumpers, and NBA G League United.

The competition will be broadcast in Lebanon as part of LBCI’s strong belief in the power of sports and the need to support Lebanese basketball teams in international competitions. LBCI viewers will also benefit from special coverage on both its linear and digital channels, live from Beirut and from Singapore, with insights from renowned regional experts.

“We are excited to collaborate with FIBA to bring our viewers a one-of-a-kind international basketball experience," said Pierre El Daher, Chairman and CEO of LBCI.
 
"Over the years, the relationship between FIBA and LBCI has contributed to support Lebanese teams both locally and internationally, and we are proud to see Lebanon represented on the global sports map today, with Al-Riyadi’s incredible path to the FIBA Intercontinental Cup. Amid the challenges, it only reflects Lebanon’s capacity to shine on the international scene, with the power of its youth.”
 

Lebanon News

Sports News

FIBA

Intercontinental Cup

Lebanon

LBCI

Olympic flag arrives in Los Angeles, host city for 2028 Games
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-14

France's Séjourné to visit Lebanon for key talks: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-08

Residents in Lebanon village suspect missile landing after Israeli strike in Homs, Syria: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-06

Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Israel must bear consequences of its actions in Lebanon and Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-30

Lebanon's FM condemns Israeli strike, vows to file complaint with Security Council: Statement to LBCI

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2024-08-13

Olympic flag arrives in Los Angeles, host city for 2028 Games

LBCI
Sports News
2024-08-10

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif wins gold amid gender dispute

LBCI
Sports News
2024-08-08

Lebanese taekwondo athlete Laetitia Aoun finishes fourth in Paris 2024 Olympics

LBCI
Sports News
2024-08-08

Taekwondo champion Laetitia Aoun still in the running for bronze medal after semifinal loss

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

Palestinian Resistance sends message to Islamic Resistance in Lebanon calling for the eradication of Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-04

Hezbollah fires 200 rockets at Israeli bases in response to commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh's assassination

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-08

Shin Bet chief travels to Egypt for Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-01

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib Receives Egyptian Ambassador: Any reckless military action could lead the entire region into an all-out war

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Israeli strike targets Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, Reuters security sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:07

Initial report: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa injure eight, Including Lebanese citizens and Syrian children

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:37

Repeated explosions reported across Bekaa region in Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:10

Hezbollah says fired 'intense rocket barrages' at Israeli positions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48

Hamas official Osama Hamdan demands implementation of Biden's proposal, criticizes Netanyahu's stance

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Israeli army claims: We attacked a Hezbollah missile launch platform in South Lebanon area

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

11 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa, Health Ministry reports

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:20

Fall in fuel prices across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More