Amazon will now warn consumers of recalls and product safety alerts related to their orders

Amazon introduced a new feature that will allow consumers to be better informed about potential product safety alerts and recalls. Now, instead of having to seek out product recall information through third-party websites and other news sources, Amazon shoppers will be able to access a new “Your Recalls and Product Safety Alerts” page that will be linked on the top of their “Your orders” page and shared with customers via email.



When consumers click on the banner or the emailed link, they’ll be directed to a page where they can read more details about the potential safety hazards of products they’ve purchased and review their options — like refunds, returns, and repairs.

Read the full story at: