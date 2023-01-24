Lebanese gymnast Reina Nasrallah wins 1st place in Dubai

Variety
2023-01-24 | 06:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese gymnast Reina Nasrallah wins 1st place in Dubai
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese gymnast Reina Nasrallah wins 1st place in Dubai

The Lebanese rhythmic gymnast Reina Nasrallah participated in the Alem Cup, an international gymnastics championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

During the tournament, the young Lebanese Reina managed to achieve the championship's title.  

It is worth noting that at just 11 years of age, Reina Nasrallah shined among many gymnasts from different nationalities.
 

Variety

Sports

Lebanese

Dubai

UAE

Alem Cup

Gymnast

Athlete

LBCI Next
Pasqal raises $100M to build a neutral atom-based quantum computer
WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:20

German government sued over failure to meet climate goals

LBCI
World
07:15

Brazil’s new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation

LBCI
Middle East
06:54

Iraqi PM walks diplomatic tightrope in crackdown on dollars smuggled to Iran

LBCI
World
06:43

Seven dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in eight days

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
06:28

Pasqal raises $100M to build a neutral atom-based quantum computer

LBCI
Variety
05:04

WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents

LBCI
Variety
12:33

Ecem April Onutman, Model of Models of Turkiye

LBCI
Variety
10:48

Ford to cut up to 3,200 jobs in Europe, union says, vowing a fight

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-29

Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding

LBCI
World
2023-01-05

US making the same mistakes with EVs that it made with gas-powered cars

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-20

Lebanon's tourism witnessed positive peak in 2022

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-20

Nadine Labaki speaks out against plagiarism complaint

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app