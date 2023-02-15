News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
11
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
11
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
Variety
2023-02-15 | 07:50
High views
Share
Share
4
min
How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
Air India's record aircraft deal has put the Tata Group-owned airline in the league of aspiring global carriers.
On Tuesday, it provisionally agreed to acquire almost 500 jets from Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N) to take on domestic and international rivals.
Striking the largest ever deal by one airline took months of secret talks carried out a stone's throw from Britain's Buckingham palace and culminating in a celebration over coastal Indian curries, according to people involved in the talks.
Confidentiality was lifted on Tuesday as leaders hailed the accord in a diplomatic embrace between leading G20 nations. Tata Group, which regained control of Air India last year after decades of public ownership, put out just six paragraphs.
Its low-key announcement illustrates a rising breed of private airline owners transforming a financially-risky Indian airline sector, alongside the publicity-shy founders of IndiGo.
The deal was in the making for over a year, insiders said, recounting details of the process on condition of anonymity.
Serious talks began last summer and continued until days before Christmas when outlines were agreed. As the astonishing scale of the deal began to crystallize, Reuters reported in December the parties were nearing a record 500-plane agreement.
The epicenter of dealmaking was St James' Court - a luxury Victorian hotel near Buckingham Palace in London's West End.
In the hothouse atmosphere of a classic aircraft industry negotiating ritual known as a "bake-off", negotiators from the airline, planemakers and engine giants camped out at the Tata-owned hotel and neighboring suites for days at a stretch.
They were chasing a bigger slice of a fast-growing market that has seen many airline growth plans rise and fall.
Now, Boeing had a chance to restore its position in India's single-aisle jet market and narrow Airbus' large lead. Airbus wanted a bigger piece of the wide-body market led by its rival. With bulging order books, neither could sweep the whole order.
At stake was India's bid to win back the custom of visitors and its own diaspora from highly efficient Gulf carriers. Politics set the context but talks were commercial - and tough.
"The convergence of the political will of the country to regain sovereignty of international connectivity, combined with the ambition of the mighty Tata ... if things are done right it has all the ingredients to be really solid," Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer told Reuters on Tuesday.
'METHODICAL, TOUGH'
The contest for attention played out across London on a chilly day in December as Airbus found itself in talks with Air India on one side of the capital, while fighting Qatar Airways in court over the fate of similar A350 jets just two miles away.
Airbus and Qatar Airways later settled their contractual and safety row, but Air India jumped ahead of Qatar in the queue for smaller jets though sources say the Gulf airline also won hefty damages.
Negotiations led by Air India's chief commercial and transformation officer, Nipun Aggarwal, and Yogesh Agarwal, head of aircraft acquisitions, often stretched into the night with sellers churning out new "best offers" fueled by room service.
"Air India negotiated hard and the team is very sharp despite having no prior aviation experience. They compare with some of the best dealmakers in the business," one person said.
A second person who watched the billions fall into place said the Air India negotiators were "methodical, tough and very sophisticated".
The London negotiations ended with a dinner at the hotel's Michelin-starred Indian restaurant Quilon, renowned for its seafood and coastal cuisine from places like Goa and Kerala.
While the major focus in any jet deal is the battle between planemakers, engines are often key and can speed or hold up the wider deal. Plans for announcements on the anniversary of Tata's Air India takeover slipped as engine talks wore on.
The biggest overall winner, insiders say, is General Electric (GE.N) which picks up the lion's share of the lucrative engine deals, with its CFM joint-venture with Safran (SAF.PA) beating Raytheon-owned (RTX.N) rival Pratt & Whitney on Airbus A320neos. Rolls-Royce (RR.L) also got a boost from the sale of 40 Airbus A350s.
Highlighting the long road to strategic deals in aviation, GE's victory had been in the making for about 10 years.
In 2014, it won a tender for 27 engines for Air India A320s. Soon after it convinced Vistara to take on its engines for seven aircraft which later translated into an order for 70 planes. The turning point was IndiGo, which switched from Pratt & Whitney after technical issues that Pratt says have been resolved.
Analysts caution many obstacles remain to Air India's plans. It needs better service and efficiency to make a serious dent in the powerfully entrenched hubs of Doha and Dubai.
But India's potential will continue to lure dealmakers. CAPA India reports IndiGo is exploring its own order for 500 jets.
Reuters
Variety
Secret
London
Talks
Led
Air India
Gigantic
Plane
Order
Aerospace
Defense
Airbus
Boeing
International
Rivals
Tata Group
Next
Europe to ‘assess’ Adobe’s proposed $20B Figma acquisition on competition grounds
Bird flu: what are the risks to people and animals?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-02-14
Air India seals 250 plane order with Airbus as part of mega jet deal
Variety
2023-02-14
Air India seals 250 plane order with Airbus as part of mega jet deal
0
World
2023-02-08
Zelenskiy, in London, wins pledge to train pilots on NATO jets
World
2023-02-08
Zelenskiy, in London, wins pledge to train pilots on NATO jets
0
World
2022-12-22
Arizona-Mexico border: Container wall to be dismantled
World
2022-12-22
Arizona-Mexico border: Container wall to be dismantled
0
World
2022-12-01
US Secretary of Defense urges Turkey not to launch new operation in Syria
World
2022-12-01
US Secretary of Defense urges Turkey not to launch new operation in Syria
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:49
Barclays shares tumble 9 percent as profit disappoints
Variety
10:49
Barclays shares tumble 9 percent as profit disappoints
0
Variety
10:35
Axion Ray brings intelligence to manufacturing to find issues before they cause trouble
Variety
10:35
Axion Ray brings intelligence to manufacturing to find issues before they cause trouble
0
Variety
10:32
Crypto index platform Alongside raises $11M led by a16z
Variety
10:32
Crypto index platform Alongside raises $11M led by a16z
0
Variety
09:46
Forbes features 9 Lebanese on its ‘100 Most Powerful Businesswomen'
Variety
09:46
Forbes features 9 Lebanese on its ‘100 Most Powerful Businesswomen'
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-14
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Romania
World
2023-02-14
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Romania
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
0
Middle East
11:06
WHO says it asked Syria's Assad to open border crossings
Middle East
11:06
WHO says it asked Syria's Assad to open border crossings
0
Middle East
2023-01-26
QatarEnergy to join Lebanon offshore oil and gas exploration
Middle East
2023-01-26
QatarEnergy to join Lebanon offshore oil and gas exploration
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:13
Body of missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad found
Lebanon News
01:13
Body of missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad found
2
Lebanon News
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP
Lebanon News
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP
3
Variety
07:50
How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
Variety
07:50
How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
4
Variety
12:25
Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76
Variety
12:25
Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76
5
Middle East
04:44
Nine survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble as earthquake death toll passes 40,000
Middle East
04:44
Nine survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble as earthquake death toll passes 40,000
6
Lebanon News
06:03
Banks Association's strike continues until further notice
Lebanon News
06:03
Banks Association's strike continues until further notice
7
Lebanon News
09:20
Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:20
Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store