New iPhone will use Arm’s chip technology for AI, the Financial Times reports

Apple’s latest iPhone with its A18 chip, which is set to be unveiled at an event on Monday, has been developed using SoftBank-owned Arm’s newest V9 chip design, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Saturday.



Apple is set to host its fall event on Sept. 9 at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, where it will likely unveil a series of new iPhones and updates to other devices and apps.



Apple signed a deal with Arm in September last year that "extends beyond 2040" in a boost for Arm for chip technology.



Arm had said in July that its V9 chip accounts for 50 percent of smartphone revenue.



Arm owns the intellectual property behind the computing architecture for most of the world's smartphones, which it licenses to Apple and many others.



Apple uses Arm's technology in the process of designing its own custom chips for its iPhones, iPads and Macs.



Reuters