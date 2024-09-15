News
SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission capsule splashes down off Florida: Webcast shows
2024-09-15 | 04:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission capsule splashes down off Florida: Webcast shows
SpaceX's Polaris Dawn mission capsule splashed down off the coast of Florida early Sunday after making history when its crew conducted the first-ever spacewalk by non-government astronauts.
The Dragon spacecraft landed in the ocean at 3:37 am (0737 GMT), a webcast of the splashdown showed, with a recovery team deploying to retrieve the capsule and four crew.
AFP
