SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission capsule splashes down off Florida: Webcast shows

2024-09-15 | 04:19
SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission capsule splashes down off Florida: Webcast shows
SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission capsule splashes down off Florida: Webcast shows

SpaceX's Polaris Dawn mission capsule splashed down off the coast of Florida early Sunday after making history when its crew conducted the first-ever spacewalk by non-government astronauts.

The Dragon spacecraft landed in the ocean at 3:37 am (0737 GMT), a webcast of the splashdown showed, with a recovery team deploying to retrieve the capsule and four crew.

