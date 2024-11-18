Forbes Middle East has revealed its seventh annual flagship "30 Under 30" list, honoring the next generation of leaders, creatives, and "champions of change" in the region.The "Class of 2024" showcases 120 entries across four categories, including commerce and finance, sports and entertainment, science and technology, and social impact.This 2024 list spotlights 153 individuals from 24 nationalities, with Egyptians leading with 48 honorees, followed by 20 Lebanese, 12 Tunisians, 10 Saudis, nine Jordanians, and seven Syrians, emphasizing the Middle East's "immense and diverse talent pool of young strivers and disruptors," said the magazine.Being home to eight listers, Lebanon showcases the creativity and ingenuity of the Lebanese people, who are trying to uplift their country's name amid ongoing instability and conflict.Meet the young Lebanese trailblazers who earned a spot on the Forbes Middle East "30 Under 30" 2024 list:Occupation: Postdoctoral Associate at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD)Category: Science & TechnologyOccupation: Founder & CEO of Innovating Green Technology (IGT)Category: Science & TechnologyOccupation: Cofounder & CTO of Pruna AICategory: Science & TechnologyOccupation: Postdoctoral Associate at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD)Category: Science & TechnologyOccupation: Cofounder & CPO of ELEVEN22Category: Science & TechnologyOccupation: Cofounders of Tick'itCategory: Sports & EntertainmentOccupation: DJCategory: Sports & EntertainmentOccupation: Host of BaynetnaCategory: Sports & EntertainmentOccupation: Basketball PlayerCategory: Sports & EntertainmentOccupation: Founder & CEO of HD Smart GlassCategory: Commerce & FinanceOccupation: Cofounders of Gedeon GroupCategory: Commerce & FinanceOccupation: Founder & CEO of Beycom LLCCategory: Commerce & Finance