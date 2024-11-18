Forbes Middle East has revealed its seventh annual flagship "30 Under 30" list, honoring the next generation of leaders, creatives, and "champions of change" in the region.
The "Class of 2024" showcases 120 entries across four categories, including commerce and finance, sports and entertainment, science and technology, and social impact.
This 2024 list spotlights 153 individuals from 24 nationalities, with Egyptians leading with 48 honorees, followed by 20 Lebanese, 12 Tunisians, 10 Saudis, nine Jordanians, and seven Syrians, emphasizing the Middle East's "immense and diverse talent pool of young strivers and disruptors," said the magazine.
Being home to eight listers, Lebanon showcases the creativity and ingenuity of the Lebanese people, who are trying to uplift their country's name amid ongoing instability and conflict.
Meet the young Lebanese trailblazers who earned a spot on the Forbes Middle East "30 Under 30" 2024 list:
Asmaa Jrad
Occupation: Postdoctoral Associate at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD)
Category: Science & Technology
Haytham Dbouk
Occupation: Founder & CEO of Innovating Green Technology (IGT)
Category: Science & Technology
John Rachwan
Occupation: Cofounder & CTO of Pruna AI
Category: Science & Technology
Kamil Elkhoury
Occupation: Postdoctoral Associate at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD)
Category: Science & Technology
Kevin Hani
Occupation: Cofounder & CPO of ELEVEN22
Category: Science & Technology
Cedric Zovighian, Marc Gharios, Ralph Gharios
Occupation: Cofounders of Tick'it
Category: Sports & Entertainment
Chloe Kteily
Occupation: DJ
Category: Sports & Entertainment
Rayan Hayek
Occupation: Host of Baynetna
Category: Sports & Entertainment
Wael Arakji
Occupation: Basketball Player
Category: Sports & Entertainment
Jad Hamadeh
Occupation: Founder & CEO of HD Smart Glass
Category: Commerce & Finance
Malek Gedeon, Tara Gedeon
Occupation: Cofounders of Gedeon Group
Category: Commerce & Finance
Mohamad Jad El Fakhani
Occupation: Founder & CEO of Beycom LLC
Category: Commerce & Finance
Yasmina Hayek
Occupation: Executive Head Chef at Em Sherif Holding
Category: Commerce & Finance
Marina El Khawand
Occupation: Founder & President of Medonations
Category: Social Impact
Omar Itani
Occupation: Founder & General Manager of FabricAID
Category: Social Impact
Sara Ghanem
Occupation: Cofounder of DOODA Solutions
Category: Social Impact
Yasmine Darwich
Occupation: Founder & CEO of DonaLeb
Category: Social Impact