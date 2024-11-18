From science to sports: Meet the Lebanese trailblazers listed on Forbes Middle East's '30 Under 30'

2024-11-18
2024-11-18 | 10:52
High views
From science to sports: Meet the Lebanese trailblazers listed on Forbes Middle East's '30 Under 30'

Forbes Middle East has revealed its seventh annual flagship "30 Under 30" list, honoring the next generation of leaders, creatives, and "champions of change" in the region.

The "Class of 2024" showcases 120 entries across four categories, including commerce and finance, sports and entertainment, science and technology, and social impact. 

This 2024 list spotlights 153 individuals from 24 nationalities, with Egyptians leading with 48 honorees, followed by 20 Lebanese, 12 Tunisians, 10 Saudis, nine Jordanians, and seven Syrians, emphasizing the Middle East's "immense and diverse talent pool of young strivers and disruptors," said the magazine.

Being home to eight listers, Lebanon showcases the creativity and ingenuity of the Lebanese people, who are trying to uplift their country's name amid ongoing instability and conflict.  

Meet the young Lebanese trailblazers who earned a spot on the Forbes Middle East "30 Under 30" 2024 list: 

Asmaa Jrad

Occupation: Postdoctoral Associate at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD)
Category: Science & Technology

Haytham Dbouk

Occupation: Founder & CEO of Innovating Green Technology (IGT)
Category: Science & Technology

John Rachwan

Occupation: Cofounder & CTO of Pruna AI
Category: Science & Technology

Kamil Elkhoury

Occupation: Postdoctoral Associate at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD)
Category: Science & Technology

Kevin Hani

Occupation: Cofounder & CPO of ELEVEN22
Category: Science & Technology

Cedric Zovighian, Marc Gharios, Ralph Gharios

Occupation: Cofounders of Tick'it
Category: Sports & Entertainment

Chloe Kteily

Occupation: DJ
Category: Sports & Entertainment

Rayan Hayek

Occupation: Host of Baynetna
Category: Sports & Entertainment

Wael Arakji

Occupation: Basketball Player
Category: Sports & Entertainment

Jad Hamadeh

Occupation: Founder & CEO of HD Smart Glass
Category: Commerce & Finance

Malek Gedeon, Tara Gedeon

Occupation: Cofounders of Gedeon Group
Category: Commerce & Finance

Mohamad Jad El Fakhani

Occupation: Founder & CEO of Beycom LLC
Category: Commerce & Finance

Yasmina Hayek
Occupation: Executive Head Chef at Em Sherif Holding
Category: Commerce & Finance

Marina El Khawand

Occupation: Founder & President of Medonations
Category: Social Impact

Omar Itani

Occupation: Founder & General Manager of FabricAID
Category: Social Impact

Sara Ghanem

Occupation: Cofounder of DOODA Solutions
Category: Social Impact

Yasmine Darwich

Occupation: Founder & CEO of DonaLeb
Category: Social Impact
 

