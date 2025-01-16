News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Maverick filmmaker David Lynch dies at 78: Family statement
Variety and Tech
2025-01-16 | 13:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Maverick filmmaker David Lynch dies at 78: Family statement
David Lynch -- the groundbreaking director behind "Mulholland Drive" and "Blue Velvet," who gained a cult following for his unsettling portraits of American life -- has died. He was 78 years old.
"It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch," read a statement on his official Facebook page.
"There's a big hole in the world now that he's no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.'"
AFP
Variety and Tech
United States
David Lynch
Filmmaker
Next
TikTok prepares to shut down app in US on Sunday, Reuters sources say
'Real-world harm' if Meta ends fact-checks worldwide: International Fact-Checking Network
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-12
Hamas condemns the United States for complicity in Gaza 'genocide'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-12
Hamas condemns the United States for complicity in Gaza 'genocide'
0
Middle East News
2024-11-08
Netanyahu appoints Yechiel Leiteras Israel's ambassador to the United States
Middle East News
2024-11-08
Netanyahu appoints Yechiel Leiteras Israel's ambassador to the United States
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:09
TikTok prepares to shut down app in US on Sunday, Reuters sources say
World News
08:09
TikTok prepares to shut down app in US on Sunday, Reuters sources say
0
Variety and Tech
2025-01-10
'Real-world harm' if Meta ends fact-checks worldwide: International Fact-Checking Network
Variety and Tech
2025-01-10
'Real-world harm' if Meta ends fact-checks worldwide: International Fact-Checking Network
0
Variety and Tech
2025-01-05
Hollywood begins new year with Golden Globes glitz
Variety and Tech
2025-01-05
Hollywood begins new year with Golden Globes glitz
0
Variety and Tech
2024-12-31
Actors Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement ending eight-year dispute
Variety and Tech
2024-12-31
Actors Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement ending eight-year dispute
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:24
Israeli minister reportedly set to resign as Gaza deal approval faces delays
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:24
Israeli minister reportedly set to resign as Gaza deal approval faces delays
0
Lebanon News
12:10
MP Cesar Abi Khalil on LBCI: Lebanese Ministry of Finance's future depends on rotation of ministerial posts
Lebanon News
12:10
MP Cesar Abi Khalil on LBCI: Lebanese Ministry of Finance's future depends on rotation of ministerial posts
0
World News
2025-01-12
San Fernando Valley under threat as Los Angeles fire rages on
World News
2025-01-12
San Fernando Valley under threat as Los Angeles fire rages on
0
Lebanon News
09:36
Nizar Zakka from Baabda Palace: Austin Tice's mother and I will depart for Syria to meet with leadership for information
Lebanon News
09:36
Nizar Zakka from Baabda Palace: Austin Tice's mother and I will depart for Syria to meet with leadership for information
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:12
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
06:12
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
15:27
Turkish Airlines states to resume flights to Damascus on Jan 23
Middle East News
15:27
Turkish Airlines states to resume flights to Damascus on Jan 23
2
Lebanon News
03:23
Beirut Port explosion investigation resumes as Judge Bitar prepares to question key individuals
Lebanon News
03:23
Beirut Port explosion investigation resumes as Judge Bitar prepares to question key individuals
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11
Israel-Hamas prisoner deal includes Gilboa escapees; Fatah's Marwan Barghouti to be released and exiled: Amal Shehadeh
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11
Israel-Hamas prisoner deal includes Gilboa escapees; Fatah's Marwan Barghouti to be released and exiled: Amal Shehadeh
4
Lebanon News
11:10
Judge Tarek Bitar charges ten new individuals, including security officials and port employees
Lebanon News
11:10
Judge Tarek Bitar charges ten new individuals, including security officials and port employees
5
Lebanon News
06:12
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
06:12
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
6
Lebanon News
02:03
US and French Generals join LAF officers in South Lebanon inspections
Lebanon News
02:03
US and French Generals join LAF officers in South Lebanon inspections
7
Lebanon News
03:51
Parliamentary consultations with PM-designate Nawaf Salam highlight government formation priorities
Lebanon News
03:51
Parliamentary consultations with PM-designate Nawaf Salam highlight government formation priorities
8
Lebanon News
08:30
Lebanon’s parliament sees resumed consultations as PM-designate Salam seeks political unity
Lebanon News
08:30
Lebanon’s parliament sees resumed consultations as PM-designate Salam seeks political unity
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More