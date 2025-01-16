Maverick filmmaker David Lynch dies at 78: Family statement

2025-01-16 | 13:51
Maverick filmmaker David Lynch dies at 78: Family statement
Maverick filmmaker David Lynch dies at 78: Family statement

David Lynch -- the groundbreaking director behind "Mulholland Drive" and "Blue Velvet," who gained a cult following for his unsettling portraits of American life -- has died. He was 78 years old.

"It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch," read a statement on his official Facebook page. 

"There's a big hole in the world now that he's no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.'"

Variety and Tech

United States

David Lynch

Filmmaker

