Saudi Alwaleed's KHC interested in TikTok if Musk or others buy it: CEO

2025-01-22 | 05:37
Saudi Alwaleed's KHC interested in TikTok if Musk or others buy it: CEO

Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal's investment company Kingdom Holding (KHC) would be interested to invest in TikTok if Elon Musk or others offered to buy it, CEO Talal Ibrahim al-Maiman told Al Arabiya TV on Wednesday.

Reuters
 

