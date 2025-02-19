President Aoun says no sect will be excluded; reforms will be implemented to ensure international support

19-02-2025 | 07:08

2min
President Aoun says no sect will be excluded; reforms will be implemented to ensure international support

President Joseph Aoun stressed that the events of recent months have impacted all of Lebanon, emphasizing that the country's interests must take priority above all else.

In a meeting with the Maronite League delegation, he reaffirmed that "no one should be excluded in Lebanon," highlighting that "it is the state that protects all sects, not the other way around."

He pointed out that Lebanon has numerous opportunities offered by both Arab and international allies but expressed regret that internal divisions and personal agendas may risk losing them. 

"We must work together for the benefit of the country and not place blame on others," he said.

President Aoun also stated that the country is committed to achieving necessary economic, financial, and social reforms to secure support from international partners. "The responsibility is ours, not others," he added.

Regarding recent events, he expressed his support for peaceful expression, but firmly rejected actions like road blockages and assaults on the army and citizens, calling them "unacceptable" and vowing that they would not happen again.

On the situation in the south, he said, "The recent events have harmed Lebanon as a whole. There is no truth to claims of the Shia community being besieged. We are all one body, and we've all paid the price of war. We face these challenges together, and trust within the Lebanese community is key."

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Sects

Reforms

Lebanon's Ministry of Culture recovers three stolen artifacts from Switzerland
PM Salam meets officials, discusses government affairs and security situation
