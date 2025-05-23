News
Trump pushes EU to cut tariffs or face extra duties, FT reports
World News
23-05-2025 | 01:00
Trump pushes EU to cut tariffs or face extra duties, FT reports
U.S. President Donald Trump's trade negotiators are pushing the EU to make unilateral tariff reductions on U.S. goods, saying without concessions the bloc will not progress in talks to avoid additional 20% "reciprocal" duties, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is preparing to tell European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic on Friday that a recent "explanatory note" shared by Brussels for the talks falls short of U.S. expectations, the newspaper said citing unnamed sources.
Reuters
World News
Donald Trump
EU
Tariffs
US
Goods
