OpenAI chief says Chinese rival DeepSeek 'impressive'

28-01-2025 | 00:07
OpenAI chief says Chinese rival DeepSeek 'impressive'
OpenAI chief says Chinese rival DeepSeek 'impressive'

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, on Monday, praised the recent debut of Chinese rival DeepSeek's latest artificial intelligence model, saying that it was "invigorating to have a new competitor."

In a social media post, Altman called DeepSeek's R1 "an impressive model, particularly around what they're able to deliver for the price."

