Elon Musk company signs preliminary agreement on Dubai Loop project
Variety and Tech
14-02-2025 | 05:24
Elon Musk company signs preliminary agreement on Dubai Loop project
Elon Musk's The Boring Company and Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) have signed an initial agreement to build the Dubai Loop, an underground high-speed transport network spanning 17km (10.6 miles), they said Friday.
The United Arab Emirates' Artificial Intelligence Minister, Omar Al Olama, announced the project on a video interview with Elon Musk during the World Governments Summit on Thursday without providing further detail.
The Boring Company (TBC) said the memorandum of understanding covers an initial pilot phase of 11 stations, transporting passengers in electric vehicles through tunnels at speeds up to 160km per hour.
It will be similar to the Vegas Loop, which began transporting passengers in EVs through tunnels in 2021. It has five stations around a convention center in the U.S. city and is aiming for a total of more than 100.
Reuters
Middle East News
Variety and Tech
Elon Musk
Company
Agreement
Dubai Loop
Project
UAE
