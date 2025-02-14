Elon Musk company signs preliminary agreement on Dubai Loop project

Variety and Tech
14-02-2025 | 05:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Elon Musk company signs preliminary agreement on Dubai Loop project
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Elon Musk company signs preliminary agreement on Dubai Loop project

Elon Musk's The Boring Company and Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) have signed an initial agreement to build the Dubai Loop, an underground high-speed transport network spanning 17km (10.6 miles), they said Friday.

The United Arab Emirates' Artificial Intelligence Minister, Omar Al Olama, announced the project on a video interview with Elon Musk during the World Governments Summit on Thursday without providing further detail.

The Boring Company (TBC) said the memorandum of understanding covers an initial pilot phase of 11 stations, transporting passengers in electric vehicles through tunnels at speeds up to 160km per hour.

It will be similar to the Vegas Loop, which began transporting passengers in EVs through tunnels in 2021. It has five stations around a convention center in the U.S. city and is aiming for a total of more than 100.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Variety and Tech

Elon Musk

Company

Agreement

Dubai Loop

Project

UAE

Dubai signs deal for Dubai Loop project with Elon Musk infrastructure firm
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:24

Dubai signs deal for Dubai Loop project with Elon Musk infrastructure firm

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-01-21

Elon Musk's hand gesture during Trump inauguration festivities draws scrutiny

LBCI
World News
2025-01-06

Norway PM says Elon Musk influence over countries 'worrying'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-22

Algeria signs military cooperation agreement with US: Defense Ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:24

Dubai signs deal for Dubai Loop project with Elon Musk infrastructure firm

LBCI
World News
02:13

TikTok returns on Apple, Google US app stores as Trump delays ban

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-02-13

UAE begins mapping corridors for air taxis and cargo drones

LBCI
World News
2025-02-11

Macron says there is 'need for rules' for AI development

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

LBCI
World News
00:54

Trump's administration asks US embassies to prepare for staff cuts, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Environment Minister Tamara Zain requests that the ministerial statement drafting committee includes environmental recovery

LBCI
Middle East News
08:06

Iran accuses Israel of disrupting air route to Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

Protest erupts at Beirut Airport road after Iranian Mahan Air flight prevented from landing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lebanese passengers stranded in Tehran; Israel claims IRGC arms Hezbollah via Beirut Airport (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

MEA requests landing permission for two flights, Iran directs process through Lebanese Foreign Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

International pressure mounts: South Lebanon's fate tied to US Middle East strategy and Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:08

Israeli warplanes target Litani River area, alleged Hezbollah positions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Withdrawal date remains uncertain: Israeli army prepares five sites in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:25

Beirut airport customs seize cocaine hidden in suitcase lining

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

In the details: Israeli army to remain stationed at five key hills in southern Lebanon, LBCI reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More