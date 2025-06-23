China warns Iran-Israel war could 'impact' global economy

World News
23-06-2025 | 03:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China warns Iran-Israel war could &#39;impact&#39; global economy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
China warns Iran-Israel war could 'impact' global economy

China said on Monday that the international community must do more to prevent fighting between Iran and Israel from impacting the global economy, noting the "Persian Gulf and surrounding waters are important international trade routes."

"China calls on the international community to make greater efforts to promote the de-escalation of the conflict and prevent regional instability from having a greater impact on global economic development," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

AFP

World News

China

Iran

Israel

War

Economy

LBCI Next
EU slams 'heinous and cowardly' Damascus church attack
Russia fired 352 drones and 16 missiles at Ukraine overnight: Zelensky
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-20

Iran-Israel war could have 'harmful' migration impact on Europe, Erdogan warns

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-14

Turkey's Erdogan warns against 'devastating' Israel-Iran war

LBCI
World News
2025-04-16

China warns US tariffs putting 'pressure' on economy, trade

LBCI
World News
2025-06-20

UN chief urges parties to 'give peace a chance' on Iran-Israel war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:15

IAEA seeks access to Iran nuclear sites to 'account for' highly enriched uranium stockpiles

LBCI
World News
04:36

EU slams 'heinous and cowardly' Damascus church attack

LBCI
World News
03:17

Russia fired 352 drones and 16 missiles at Ukraine overnight: Zelensky

LBCI
World News
02:50

Five killed in Russia strikes on Kyiv and region, officials say

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-21

No jobs, no future: Lebanon’s youth work multiple jobs—or leave

LBCI
Middle East News
13:30

Syria says Islamic State group behind church attack, at least 15 dead

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-14

Israel says to attack more targets in Tehran, after strikes on air defenses

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-16

WSJ: Iran seeks to end hostilities quickly

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Closer to reality: Lebanon inches closer to launching second airport in Qlayaat

LBCI
Middle East News
12:15

Blast rocks church in Syria's Damascus: Witnesses tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

US orders departure of non-emergency personnel and families from Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:08

Iran media reports 'massive' blast in Bushehr province, home to nuclear reactor

LBCI
Middle East News
13:30

Syria says Islamic State group behind church attack, at least 15 dead

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

MEA adjusts Beirut departures to Jordan and Arabian Gulf amid regional tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Aftershock in the Middle East: Will Iran hit back at the US or hold fire?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:56

Interceptor debris sparks fire in south Lebanon area

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More