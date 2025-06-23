China warns Iran-Israel war could 'impact' global economy

China said on Monday that the international community must do more to prevent fighting between Iran and Israel from impacting the global economy, noting the "Persian Gulf and surrounding waters are important international trade routes."



"China calls on the international community to make greater efforts to promote the de-escalation of the conflict and prevent regional instability from having a greater impact on global economic development," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.



AFP