The Unabsolute Truth
The Netherlands to boycott Eurovision 2026 if Israel takes part: Broadcaster
Variety and Tech
12-09-2025 | 06:48
The Netherlands to boycott Eurovision 2026 if Israel takes part: Broadcaster
The Netherlands will boycott next year's Eurovision Song Contest if Israel takes part, Dutch broadcaster AVOTROS said on Friday, citing the "ongoing and severe human suffering in Gaza."
The Dutch joined a growing list of European countries threatening to pull out of the contest, to be held in Vienna, including Ireland and Spain.
AFP
World News
Variety and Tech
Israel-Gaza War Updates
The Netherlands
Eurovision
Israel
Gaza
