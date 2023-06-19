Kenya and EU sign trade deal at ceremony in Nairobi

World News
2023-06-19 | 03:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kenya and EU sign trade deal at ceremony in Nairobi
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Kenya and EU sign trade deal at ceremony in Nairobi

The European Union and Kenya signed a trade deal on Monday in a coup for Brussels as it seeks deeper economic ties with Africa.

"Today is a very proud moment for Kenya, and I believe a very proud moment for the European Union," Kenyan Trade Minister Moses Kuria said after signing the EU-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement with EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.

Once ratified and entered into force, the trade deal will give Kenya tariff-free access to the EU, its biggest market where it sends roughly one-fifth of all its exports.

These are mainly agricultural products such as the country's famous tea and coffee, and 70 percent of its flowers.

Kenya will gradually open its markets but exclude a range of sensitive products, EU officials said.

"What a momentous day this is for EU-Kenya relations," Dombrovskis said at a ceremony also attended by Kenyan President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

"I look forward to moving as quickly as possible to (a) signature and the successful implementation of this agreement so that our people and economies can begin feeling its benefits."
 
AFP

World News

Kenya

EU

European Union

Sign

Trade

Deal

Ceremony

Nairobi

LBCI Next
Tokyo stocks close lower on profit-taking
China, US must choose between 'cooperation or conflict', top diplomat tells Blinken
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:18

EU, Kenya reach trade deal in boost to Brussels' Africa ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-22

Cypriot President affirms Lebanon's support within European Union

LBCI
World News
08:12

EU warns Serbia, Kosovo leaders to attend crisis talks

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:06

Europe is world's fastest warming continent: climate report

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:14

Blinken says China promised not to send arms to Russia

LBCI
World News
08:12

EU warns Serbia, Kosovo leaders to attend crisis talks

LBCI
World News
07:32

French far-right suspects on trial over alleged terror plot

LBCI
World News
07:26

Thai election commission ratifies vote results

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-03

Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-15

BDL's Central Council will meet on Monday to curb increase in dollar rate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-05

The media office of Saad Hariri stands firm on decision to suspend political activities

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:46

After bans, American women turn to an abortion hotline

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:34

Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:34

Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:43

Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:41

Mikati meets with General Manager at Total E&P Liban over drilling in Bloc 9

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More