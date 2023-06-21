News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Beit El Abyad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sudan fighting resumes minutes after latest truce ends
World News
2023-06-21 | 05:36
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Sudan fighting resumes minutes after latest truce ends
Renewed artillery exchanges rocked greater Khartoum early Wednesday as Sudan's warring generals resumed fighting just minutes after the latest US and Saudi-brokered ceasefire expired.
Already on Tuesday evening, an immense fire had engulfed the intelligence service's headquarters in the capital Khartoum with each side accusing the other of attacking it in violation of the 72-hour truce.
A source within the regular army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, accused rival paramilitaries loyal to his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo of shelling the building.
A source within the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said an "army drone bombed the building where RSF fighters had gathered, sparking a fire and the partial destruction of the intelligence headquarters".
On Wednesday morning, residents of Omdurman, just across the Nile from Khartoum, reported heavy artillery exchanges within minutes of the ceasefire expiring at 6:00 am (0400 GMT).
Army warplanes flew low over several adjacent districts, the residents said.
The ceasefire, which coincided with an international donors' conference in Geneva on Monday, brought a brief respite to the millions of civilians who have been trapped by the fighting in greater Khartoum but an exodus of refugees continued to pour of the war's other main battleground Darfur.
Nationwide, more than 2,000 people have been killed since the power struggle between Burhan and Daglo erupted into fighting on April 15, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project said.
More than 2.5 million people have fled their homes, of whom around 550,000 have sought refuge in neighboring countries, fled abroad, according to the International Organization for Migration.
- Bodies on city streets -
According to the US State Department, up to 1,100 people have been killed in the West Darfur state capital El Geneina alone.
Bodies have remained on the streets of the city, where months of unrest have left shops either vacant or gutted by looters.
One lay covered on the asphalt, in front of an armored vehicle. A dead man was partially curled up outside a house. Several others appeared to be lying face down together on a dirt road.
Residents have fled en masse, grabbing whatever they could to escape to the border with Chad. At least 150,000 people have fled Darfur into Chad since the start of fighting, according to the UN.
Some described being shot at by fighters and subject to searches during the perilous journey.
The United Nations has spoken of possible "crimes against humanity" in Darfur as the conflict has "taken an ethnic dimension" in a region still reeling from a 2003 rebellion among non-Arab minorities that prompted then-strongman Omar al-Bashir to recruit the Arab Janjaweed militia, whose actions led to charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Washington has said the RSF, which traces its origins to the Janjaweed, is "primarily" responsible for recent "atrocities" in Darfur, which is home to a quarter of Sudan's population.
In an audio recording Tuesday, Daglo denounced what he called "a tribal conflict" in El Geneina, claiming to have ordered his men "not to intervene" and accusing the army of "creating sedition by distributing weapons" to civilians.
- 'Fleeing for their lives' -
Monday's donors' conference raised close to $1.5 billion in aid pledges for Sudan and neighboring countries, but organizers said that amounted to only half of the estimated needs.
A record 25 million people -- more than half Sudan's population -- are in need of aid and protection, the United Nations says.
UN chief Antonio Guterres warned "the scale and speed of Sudan's descent into death and destruction is unprecedented."
"Without strong international support, Sudan could quickly become a locus of lawlessness, radiating insecurity across the region," he said.
In an interview with AFP Tuesday, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi urged neighboring countries to keep their borders open to Sudanese refugees despite concerns the violence and lawlessness could spill over.
"My appeal to all the neighboring countries is to say I understand your security concerns, but please keep your borders open because these people are really fleeing for their lives," he said.
AFP
World News
Sudan
Fighting
Resumes
Minutes
After
Ceasefire
Ends
Truce
Next
Austrian, Romanian energy firms to tap Black Sea gas
AU force in Somalia starts reducing troop numbers
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-17
Sudan warring generals agree new truce after fighting intensifies
World News
2023-06-17
Sudan warring generals agree new truce after fighting intensifies
0
Middle East News
2023-06-11
Clashes resume in Sudan as 24-hour ceasefire ends
Middle East News
2023-06-11
Clashes resume in Sudan as 24-hour ceasefire ends
0
World News
2023-06-19
Sudan truce holds on second day as donors set to meet in Geneva
World News
2023-06-19
Sudan truce holds on second day as donors set to meet in Geneva
0
World News
2023-06-19
Sudan donors to meet in Geneva as 72-hour truce enters second day
World News
2023-06-19
Sudan donors to meet in Geneva as 72-hour truce enters second day
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:05
Kyiv puts environmental damage from Ukraine dam breach at $1.5 bn
World News
10:05
Kyiv puts environmental damage from Ukraine dam breach at $1.5 bn
0
World News
09:55
Jihadists strike military base in Somalia as AU force starts drawdown
World News
09:55
Jihadists strike military base in Somalia as AU force starts drawdown
0
World News
09:52
EU agrees fresh Russia sanctions targeting evasion
World News
09:52
EU agrees fresh Russia sanctions targeting evasion
0
World News
08:28
US Federal Reserve chair says additional rate hikes likely
World News
08:28
US Federal Reserve chair says additional rate hikes likely
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:47
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
Lebanon News
03:47
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-23
PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-23
PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Hotel reservations in Lebanon to reach 80 percent for Eid Al-Fitr: Achkar
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Hotel reservations in Lebanon to reach 80 percent for Eid Al-Fitr: Achkar
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Beirut Municipality issues hotline to conduct building safety measures
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Beirut Municipality issues hotline to conduct building safety measures
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:47
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
Lebanon News
03:47
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
2
Press Highlights
01:08
French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus
Press Highlights
01:08
French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus
3
Press Highlights
03:04
The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy
Press Highlights
03:04
The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon
5
World News
07:41
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
World News
07:41
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
6
Lebanon News
04:10
FPM urges parliamentary forces to produce a president by agreeing on the name
Lebanon News
04:10
FPM urges parliamentary forces to produce a president by agreeing on the name
7
Lebanon News
04:32
Lebanon's participation approved for Expo Doha 2023 with an amendment to the decision
Lebanon News
04:32
Lebanon's participation approved for Expo Doha 2023 with an amendment to the decision
8
Lebanon News
07:51
Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns
Lebanon News
07:51
Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More