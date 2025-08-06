Trump imposes added 25% tariff on India over Russian oil purchases

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an order to impose an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian goods over New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil, a key revenue source for Moscow's war in Ukraine.



The tariff is set to take effect in three weeks and would be added on top of a separate 25 percent tariff entering into force on Thursday. It maintains exemptions for items targeted by separate sector-specific duties such as steel and aluminum, and categories that could be hit like pharmaceuticals.



AFP