Trump heard discussing secret documents on tape

World News
2023-06-27 | 07:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump heard discussing secret documents on tape
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Trump heard discussing secret documents on tape

Former US president Donald Trump can be heard discussing secret documents he had apparently held on to and acknowledging he had not declassified them in an audio recording aired by CNN.

The two-minute recording comes from an interview Trump gave at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club in July 2021 for people working on a memoir by his former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Parts of a transcript of the recording were cited as evidence in special counsel Jack Smith's 49-page indictment of Trump on charges he had mishandled classified documents after leaving office.

The audio file played by CNN late Monday, and also obtained by ABC and CBS, includes a moment when Trump seems to indicate he is holding a secret Pentagon document with plans to attack Iran.

"These are the papers," Trump says in the recording, a quote that was not included in the indictment.

He also refers to something as "highly confidential" and "this is secret information" as he seems to be showing something to the others in the room.

"This was done by the military and given to me," Trump continues, before noting that the document remained classified.

"You see, as president I could have declassified it. Now I can't, you know," he says.

"Now we have a problem," one of his staff responds.

"Isn't that interesting? It's so cool," Trump says, and the recording ends with him calling for someone to bring in some Cokes.

Trump earlier this month pleaded not guilty on 37 counts of willfully mishandling US government secrets and conspiring to prevent their return, becoming the first US president to face criminal charges.

The Department of Justice accuses Trump -- who is vying to win back the White House next year -- of violating the Espionage Act and other laws when he removed classified documents upon leaving office and failed to give them up to the National Archives.

In its indictment, the DoJ described evidence including an audio recording from a July 2021 meeting that Trump, who was no longer president, had with an author, a publisher and two of his staff -- none of whom had a US security clearance -- in which Trump showed them what he called a "secret" and "highly confidential" document.

The pugnacious 77-year-old billionaire is accused of willfully hoarding dozens of classified documents he took unlawfully to his beachfront mansion in Florida, refusing to return them and conspiring to obstruct investigators seeking their recovery.

Trump is also accused of sharing sensitive US secrets with people who had no security clearance.

His criminal trial is tentatively scheduled to begin on August 14, but his legal team is likely to get the preliminary date pushed back by months.




AFP
 

World News

Donald Trump

Heard

Discussing

Secret

Documents

Tape

US

LBCI Next
Exiled group feels heat as Europe ups Iran contacts
Putin tells troops in Kremlin that they 'de facto stopped civil war'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-13

US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions

LBCI
World News
2023-06-13

US Congressional Leaders Call on Secretary of State Blinken to Intervene in Lebanon's Presidential Crisis

LBCI
World News
2023-06-12

Trump defiant ahead of secret documents court appearance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-11

Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:20

Netanyahu says invited to China, with US-Israel ties tense

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:36

US State Department Statement

LBCI
World News
08:19

EU agrees tougher rules on banks

LBCI
World News
07:54

France tests hypersonic glider for first time: source

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-08

Lebanese avoid hospitalization due to rising costs; hospitals shut down sections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-22

4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2023-06-21

Pakistan village mourns 24 feared dead in Greek migrant tragedy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:15

Lebanon faces challenges as Syrian potatoes enter illegally, hurting local farmers and economy

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Sunni MPs: Fragmentation and absence of leadership persist

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:12

Banks find comfort as judiciary supports depositors amid objections

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:28

Lebanon's youth will not fall prey to drugs, affirms Minister Mawlawi

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More