News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Poland gets first batch of US-made Abrams tanks
World News
2023-06-28 | 09:20
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Poland gets first batch of US-made Abrams tanks
Poland on Wednesday received a first shipment of US-made advanced Abrams tanks, its defence minister said, as the country boosts its military capabilities in light of Russia's war in Ukraine.
The authorities in Warsaw ordered a total of 366 Abrams tanks from the United States, with the first batch comprising 14 tanks which arrived at the port city of Szczecin.
"The first tanks are already on Polish soil, it's an important day for the Polish army," Poland's Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told reporters.
"This year we will have more tanks and they will form a battalion of Abrams tanks," Blaszczak said, hailing the US-made Abrams as "the best tanks in the world."
The shipment is part of a deal worth $1.4 billion for 116 M1A1 Abrams tanks that were previously used by the US Marine Corps.
Last year, Poland bought another 250 Abrams in a more modern M1A2 variant, which are expected to be delivered in late 2024.
"Not every country can have such tanks, Poland is the first country outside the United States that will have Abrams tanks in the most modern version," Blaszczak added.
Poland, a NATO and EU member and staunch ally of Ukraine, announced in January that it plans to spend four percent of its gross domestic product on defence this year.
Warsaw has signed multiple arm deals, including with the United States and South Korea, from whom it ordered K2 "Black Panther" tanks and K9 howitzers.
AFP
World News
Poland
US
Abrams
Tanks
Defence
Russia
Ukraine
Next
Philippines court disbars Marcos adviser over 'misogynistic' outburst
US mediates new talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-17
Russian defense minister says more tanks needed in Ukraine
World News
2023-06-17
Russian defense minister says more tanks needed in Ukraine
0
World News
2023-06-13
Russia says German Leopard tanks, US Bradleys captured in Ukraine
World News
2023-06-13
Russia says German Leopard tanks, US Bradleys captured in Ukraine
0
World News
03:49
Russian missile strike kills eight in eastern Ukraine
World News
03:49
Russian missile strike kills eight in eastern Ukraine
0
Middle East News
2023-06-27
Israel summons Ukraine envoy over pro-Russia accusation
Middle East News
2023-06-27
Israel summons Ukraine envoy over pro-Russia accusation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:56
UN sounds alarm on northeast Nigeria
World News
08:56
UN sounds alarm on northeast Nigeria
0
World News
08:17
Kremlin 'welcomes' Vatican peace efforts over Ukraine
World News
08:17
Kremlin 'welcomes' Vatican peace efforts over Ukraine
0
World News
06:35
Macron says teen's shooting by police 'unforgivable'
World News
06:35
Macron says teen's shooting by police 'unforgivable'
0
World News
06:31
Ukrainians fly locally-made drones to sharpen artillery aim
World News
06:31
Ukrainians fly locally-made drones to sharpen artillery aim
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
03:15
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Press Highlights
03:15
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-21
'Time bomb’: Race to identify health effects of micro plastics
Variety and Tech
2023-06-21
'Time bomb’: Race to identify health effects of micro plastics
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-10
Riad Salameh says he plans to leave after term expires
Lebanon News
2023-02-10
Riad Salameh says he plans to leave after term expires
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:58
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ehden: A jewel of beauty in North Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:58
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ehden: A jewel of beauty in North Lebanon
2
World News
11:41
Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief
World News
11:41
Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief
3
Press Highlights
04:04
Hezbollah and Frangieh: Navigating the complexities of the Resistance arms legalization
Press Highlights
04:04
Hezbollah and Frangieh: Navigating the complexities of the Resistance arms legalization
4
Press Highlights
03:15
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Press Highlights
03:15
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
5
Lebanon News
03:54
Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:54
Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
05:31
Kataeb: We demand release of Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
Lebanon News
05:31
Kataeb: We demand release of Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
7
Lebanon Economy
06:13
Beyond the balance sheets: Alvarez & Marsal's findings on Banque du Liban
Lebanon Economy
06:13
Beyond the balance sheets: Alvarez & Marsal's findings on Banque du Liban
8
Variety and Tech
07:48
OpenAI’s ChatGPT app can now search the web — but only via Bing
Variety and Tech
07:48
OpenAI’s ChatGPT app can now search the web — but only via Bing
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More