Moscow intensified attacks on Ukraine: Russian Defense Minister

World News
2023-07-31 | 07:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Moscow intensified attacks on Ukraine: Russian Defense Minister
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Moscow intensified attacks on Ukraine: Russian Defense Minister

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Monday that the strikes on Ukrainian military facilities have been "intensified significantly" in response to attacks on Russian territory.

Shoigu stated, "In light of the alleged failure of the counterattack, Kyiv has focused on carrying out terrorist attacks on civilian facilities," adding that "the intensity of our strikes on Ukrainian military facilities, including those supporting these terrorist acts, has increased significantly."
 

World News

Moscow

Russia

Russian

Attacks

Ukraine

Defense Minister

LBCI Next
At least two dead in Ukrainian attack on Donetsk
Germany suspends development aid and financial support to Niger
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-17

Russian defense minister says more tanks needed in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-07-28

15 injured by explosion in Russian city near Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-07-27

N. Korea’s Kim Jong Un meets Russian Defense Minister in Pyongyang

LBCI
World News
2023-07-26

Russian Defense Minister considers North Korea an "important partner" during visit to Pyongyang

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:08

Sri Lanka's Inflation Rate Declines to 6.3% Amid Ongoing Economic Crisis

LBCI
World News
10:46

Death toll from suicide bombing in Pakistan continue to increase

LBCI
World News
08:35

At least two dead in Ukrainian attack on Donetsk

LBCI
World News
07:00

Germany suspends development aid and financial support to Niger

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:27

LBCI Obtains Government's Draft Law Allowing Borrowing in Foreign Currency from the Central Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-02

Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

BDL Governorship shifts to deputy governors led by First Deputy Wassim Mansouri

LBCI
World News
11:08

Sri Lanka's Inflation Rate Declines to 6.3% Amid Ongoing Economic Crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:40

Riad Salameh’s 30-Year Tenure Concludes at BDL: Wassim Mansouri Assumes Command Amid Calls for Reform and Cooperation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

BDL Governorship shifts to deputy governors led by First Deputy Wassim Mansouri

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:54

Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Geagea blames Hezbollah, FPM for Lebanon's escalating crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Unyielding courage: General Aoun praises LAF on 78th Army Day

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:27

The opposition's political approach amid the presidential vacuum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More