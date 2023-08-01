Moscow targeted again by Ukrainian drone attack

Russia announced on Tuesday that it thwarted a new Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow and the Black Sea, but acknowledged that one of the drones hit a commercial building in a business district in central Moscow, previously targeted at the end of last weekend.



The Russian Ministry of Defense stated via Telegram that a "Ukrainian attempt of a nighttime attack using drones on facilities in Moscow and its surroundings" was foiled.



The ministry added that one drone was "neutralized by electronic warfare means and lost control, crashing" in the Moscow City business district.



Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram, "One of these drones hit the same tower in the Moscow City district, as happened last time. The building's facade on the twenty-first floor was damaged, and the glass was shattered over an area of 150 square meters."



He further stated, "There is no information about casualties," and emergency services are present at the scene of the attack.



Anastasia Persiniva (26 years old), a resident of the district awakened by the explosion, said, "After the first attack, everyone thought they wouldn't target the same place twice, but we woke up this morning in a state of shock... I don't know if I will move from here, most likely yes."



On Sunday, Russia reported shooting down Ukrainian drones that targeted the capital in an attack that damaged two commercial towers in the Moscow City district in the Russian capital.



Later on Tuesday, the Russian military confirmed that it had repelled a nighttime attack carried out by three Ukrainian naval drones on patrol boats belonging to Russia in the Black Sea amid escalating tensions between Kyiv and Moscow since Russia's withdrawal from the grain export agreement in mid-July.







