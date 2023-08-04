Washington plans to deploy troops aboard oil tankers to deter Iran

World News
2023-08-04 | 03:35
High views
Washington plans to deploy troops aboard oil tankers to deter Iran
2min
Washington plans to deploy troops aboard oil tankers to deter Iran

The United States plans to deploy military forces on board commercial oil tankers passing through the Gulf as part of its efforts to deter Iran from seizing ships, according to an official statement on Thursday.

The official, who requested anonymity, stated, "There are efforts to deploy a security detail consisting of Marines and Navy personnel on board commercial tankers passing through or near the Strait of Hormuz to provide an additional defensive layer for these vulnerable vessels."

He emphasized the necessity of receiving a request to do so, as these ships are privately owned, adding, "We are making preparations to execute if final agreements are reached."

The United States is currently reinforcing its presence in the region, as it announced last month the deployment of a destroyer and fighter jets, including F-35 and F-16 aircraft, along with a maritime pre-positioning force of about 3,000 personnel.

The US military claims that Iran has either detained or attempted to take control of nearly 20 ships in the region over the past two years.

Washington stated that its forces foiled two Iranian attempts to seize commercial tankers in international waters off Oman on July 5th, and Iran seized a foreign-flagged tanker the following day.

In April and early May, Iran seized two tankers in the span of a week in its territorial waters and was accused of launching a drone attack on an Israeli-owned tanker in November 2022.

Similar incidents have occurred since 2018 when then-US President Donald Trump withdrew his country from the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed severe sanctions on the Islamic Republic, leading to escalating tensions.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

