Hawaii wildfires death toll hits 53

World News
2023-08-11 | 03:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hawaii wildfires death toll hits 53
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hawaii wildfires death toll hits 53

The death toll from the wildfires in Hawaii has risen to 53, according to local officials. A large forest fire swept through a tourist town in Hawaii, fueled by strong winds.

The island of Maui announced that "with ongoing firefighting efforts, 17 additional fatalities have been confirmed today amidst the active Lahaina fire," noting that "this brings the total number of deaths to 53."
 

World News

Deaths

Death Toll

Hawaii

Wildfires

Fire

LBCI Next
Blinken: Prisoners' exchange agreement with Iran does not include sanctions relief
40,000 evacuated in flood-hit Myanmar
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:52

Death toll from Hawaiian fires keeps on rising

LBCI
World News
2023-08-10

Hawaii fires death toll rises to at least 36

LBCI
World News
2023-08-06

Portugal battles wildfires with high temperatures

LBCI
World News
2023-07-30

Third firefighter killed in Canada due to wildfires

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:11

Russia air defenses destroy drones above Moscow, army accuses Ukraine

LBCI
World News
05:42

UK records 0.2 percent growth in Q2, showing signs of improvement

LBCI
World News
05:06

Aide denies assisting Trump in hiding classified records

LBCI
World News
04:27

Conflict in Sudan: An analysis of the ongoing war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:34

New general manager of "X" (formerly Twitter) discusses platform's future

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:54

More details about Kahale's incident

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-09

Palestinian couple brace for east Jerusalem eviction

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-12

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Lebanon's Tannourine, a gem of natural wonders

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:49

Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Beyond the bend: Kahaleh's role in shaping modern Lebanese history

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:54

More details about Kahale's incident

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:08

Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
07:45

US Treasury Department issues sanctions targeting BDL former Governor, Riad Salameh, Raja Salameh, Nadi Salameh, Marianne Howayek, and Anna Kosakova

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More