Primary elections in Argentina to select presidential candidates
World News
2023-08-13 | 05:04
Primary elections in Argentina to select presidential candidates
Argentinians, struggling due to inflation, are participating in Sunday's primary elections to select candidates for the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for October, while the outcome of the vote aimed at replacing the centrist-left president, Alberto Fernández, remains unpredictable.
More than 35 million voters have been called upon to choose the parties that will participate in the presidential elections on October 22, requiring them to obtain 1.5 percent of the national votes and select their candidates.
A total of 22 parties, each with a "president and vice president," are competing for this position.
Only six candidates will remain after Sunday to compete on October 22, including two dominant blocs, which are expected to lead to the selection of the next president.
Outgoing President Alberto Fernández, who lacks popularity, did not run for these elections.
In the government camp (center-left), it is certain that 51-year-old Economy Minister Sergio Massa will win the primary elections, despite his management of a deteriorating economy for a year that has not worked in his favor.
