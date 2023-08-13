Primary elections in Argentina to select presidential candidates

World News
2023-08-13 | 05:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Primary elections in Argentina to select presidential candidates
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Primary elections in Argentina to select presidential candidates

Argentinians, struggling due to inflation, are participating in Sunday's primary elections to select candidates for the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for October, while the outcome of the vote aimed at replacing the centrist-left president, Alberto Fernández, remains unpredictable.

More than 35 million voters have been called upon to choose the parties that will participate in the presidential elections on October 22, requiring them to obtain 1.5 percent of the national votes and select their candidates.

A total of 22 parties, each with a "president and vice president," are competing for this position.

Only six candidates will remain after Sunday to compete on October 22, including two dominant blocs, which are expected to lead to the selection of the next president.

Outgoing President Alberto Fernández, who lacks popularity, did not run for these elections.

In the government camp (center-left), it is certain that 51-year-old Economy Minister Sergio Massa will win the primary elections, despite his management of a deteriorating economy for a year that has not worked in his favor.



AFP
 

World News

Primary

Elections

Argentina

Select

Presidential

Candidates

LBCI Next
Russian shelling kills six people, including infant, in Southern Ukraine
China threatens 'firm, strong measures" in response to Taiwanese Vice President's visit to the United States
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-31

10 candidates qualified to participate in Panama's presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-07

Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-09

FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-27

Berri after meeting Le Drian: Breakthrough s occurred in presidential elections dossier

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:59

Suffering and anger in Hawaii as fire death toll rises to 93

LBCI
World News
07:38

Japan prepares for typhoon coinciding with holiday week

LBCI
World News
06:33

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy surprises in US primary election campaign

LBCI
World News
06:10

Three dead in a fire in Grasse, France

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-10

Beijing: US restrictions on investment in China "disrupt" global supply chains

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-14

Tunisia releases two political opponents accused of "conspiracy" over State security

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06

Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-09

General Security: Weekly biometric passport service introduced

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:52

"An Insult to Culture": MP Mark Daou Criticizes Minister Mourtada for Opposing Homosexuality Decriminalization Proposal in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:48

Is Kahale's incident a turning point?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:27

Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

Libya inquires about Hannibal Gaddafi's detention in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:32

Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Lebanese in Niger: Amid tensions, close monitoring and assistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Metropolitan Audi: Officials are above accountability, and the Port crime is the most prominent evidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More