British PM, Saudi Crown Prince agree to meet soon

2023-08-17 | 11:23
British PM, Saudi Crown Prince agree to meet soon

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman by phone on Thursday and agreed to meet "at the earliest opportunity," according to an announcement by Downing Street, following media reports that the Saudi prince received an invitation to visit Britain.

The newspaper "The Times" reported that the controversial Crown Prince will make his first visit to the United Kingdom since the killing of the Saudi journalist and critic Jamal Khashoggi in his country's consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

British

UK

PM

Saudi Arabia

Saudi

Crown Prince

