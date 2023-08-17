News
British PM, Saudi Crown Prince agree to meet soon
World News
2023-08-17 | 11:23
British PM, Saudi Crown Prince agree to meet soon
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman by phone on Thursday and agreed to meet "at the earliest opportunity," according to an announcement by Downing Street, following media reports that the Saudi prince received an invitation to visit Britain.
The newspaper "The Times" reported that the controversial Crown Prince will make his first visit to the United Kingdom since the killing of the Saudi journalist and critic Jamal Khashoggi in his country's consulate in Istanbul in 2018.
World News
British
UK
PM
Saudi Arabia
Saudi
Crown Prince
0
Lebanon News
06:52
Primesouth to resume operations at Deir Ammar and Al-Zahrani plants after verbal assurances from Mikati
Lebanon News
06:52
Primesouth to resume operations at Deir Ammar and Al-Zahrani plants after verbal assurances from Mikati
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:28
Mikati verbally promises payments to Primesouth
News Bulletin Reports
10:28
Mikati verbally promises payments to Primesouth
0
Lebanon News
05:11
Japanese State Minister visits Lebanon after three years, demands President's election, IMF deal
Lebanon News
05:11
Japanese State Minister visits Lebanon after three years, demands President's election, IMF deal
0
Middle East News
05:46
Iranian FM arrives in Riyadh on his first visit since resumption of relations
Middle East News
05:46
Iranian FM arrives in Riyadh on his first visit since resumption of relations
