Mediterranean storm loaded with heavy rain hits Spain

World News
2023-08-28 | 03:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Mediterranean storm loaded with heavy rain hits Spain
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Mediterranean storm loaded with heavy rain hits Spain

Strong winds accompanied by heavy rains struck the coasts of Spain on the Mediterranean on Sunday, including the tourist-frequented Balearic Islands, causing significant damage and disrupting air navigation.

Wind speeds reached up to 120 kilometers per hour, heavy rains and hail fell on the Balearic Islands, as well as Catalonia and Valencia on the Spanish mainland, all of which were under a severe weather warning issued by the National Meteorological Agency.

The Spanish press quoted local authorities as saying that several individuals were injured due to the storm.

Reports of fallen trees and floods inundating streets across the region have also been received.

The Ports Authority in the Balearic Islands stated that the winds caused a cruise ship, measuring 330 meters in length, to break its moorings in Palma on the island of Mallorca, resulting in a collision with an oil tanker and injuring six individuals.

The Spanish airport operator, "AENA," announced the cancellation of 24 flights and the diversion of 29 flights to and from the Balearic Islands.

The meteorological agency extended its warning until Monday for a small portion of the islands and Catalonia. The danger is expected to decrease by Tuesday.

The storm was accompanied by a drop in temperatures after a fourth heatwave experienced by Spain this summer concluded on Thursday.



AFP
 

World News

Mediterranean

Storm

Loaded

Heavy

Rain

Spain

US federal judge sets date for historic trial of former President Donald Trump
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-15

Tropical storm Lan hits western Japan with strong winds and heavy rain

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-23

Strong winds and heavy rain hit Mecca

LBCI
World News
2023-08-19

27 People Killed, Over 70,000 Affected by Floods Caused by Heavy Rains in Niger

LBCI
World News
2023-08-14

At least 24 dead in India after heavy rains

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:26

US federal judge sets date for historic trial of former President Donald Trump

LBCI
World News
03:14

A meeting between the US Secretary of Commerce and her Chinese counterpart in Beijing

LBCI
World News
03:00

Tropical storm Idalia forms near Mexico and heads towards Florida

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

US Commerce Secretary's complex mission: Balancing trade with China amidst restrictions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-16

Lebanon's summer soars: Achkar predicts a promising season of tourism

LBCI
World News
2023-08-14

New battles in Khartoum and Darfur, Sudan

LBCI
World News
2023-08-25

Denmark Introduces Draft Law Banning Quran Burning After Controversies

LBCI
World News
2023-08-27

US military aircraft crashes during exercises in Australia

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
05:49

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
06:54

Q3 Update: Lebanon 48-100 Canada

LBCI
Sports News
06:03

Q1 Update: Lebanon trails Canada, 13-29. A challenging start, but the game is far from over. Stay tuned on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
07:16

Final Score: Lebanon 73-128 Canada. Next match vs France on Tuesday, 29 August at 12:45 PM.

LBCI
Sports News
06:20

Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Lebanon prepares for a new wave of Syrian refugees amidst ongoing crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

FIBA World Cup: Lebanon faces tough defeat against Canada

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:08

American and French visits: International envoys set to arrive in Beirut in September

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More