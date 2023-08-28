Mediterranean storm loaded with heavy rain hits Spain

Strong winds accompanied by heavy rains struck the coasts of Spain on the Mediterranean on Sunday, including the tourist-frequented Balearic Islands, causing significant damage and disrupting air navigation.



Wind speeds reached up to 120 kilometers per hour, heavy rains and hail fell on the Balearic Islands, as well as Catalonia and Valencia on the Spanish mainland, all of which were under a severe weather warning issued by the National Meteorological Agency.



The Spanish press quoted local authorities as saying that several individuals were injured due to the storm.



Reports of fallen trees and floods inundating streets across the region have also been received.



The Ports Authority in the Balearic Islands stated that the winds caused a cruise ship, measuring 330 meters in length, to break its moorings in Palma on the island of Mallorca, resulting in a collision with an oil tanker and injuring six individuals.



The Spanish airport operator, "AENA," announced the cancellation of 24 flights and the diversion of 29 flights to and from the Balearic Islands.



The meteorological agency extended its warning until Monday for a small portion of the islands and Catalonia. The danger is expected to decrease by Tuesday.



The storm was accompanied by a drop in temperatures after a fourth heatwave experienced by Spain this summer concluded on Thursday.







AFP