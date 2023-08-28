Iran warns US that confiscating its oil is inconsistent with prisoner swap deal

2023-08-28
Iran warns US that confiscating its oil is inconsistent with prisoner swap deal
Iran warns US that confiscating its oil is inconsistent with prisoner swap deal

Tehran warned Washington that their seizure of an Iranian oil shipment aboard a detained tanker in the United States contradicts a recent agreement between the two countries to exchange prisoners.

Recent US media reports indicated that the United States has begun to offload and confiscate the cargo from the tanker, alleging that this crude oil originates from the Islamic Republic.
 

