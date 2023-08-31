News
Chinese President will not attend summit of G20 leaders in India
World News
2023-08-31 | 08:35
Chinese President will not attend summit of G20 leaders in India
A European official, requesting anonymity, announced that Chinese President Xi Jinping does not intend to attend the upcoming G20 summit scheduled in India next week. Instead, he plans to send Prime Minister Li Keqiang to represent him.
The official stated to journalists in Brussels, "According to the latest information I have received, Xi does not plan to attend the summit, and the Prime Minister will attend it."
World News
China
Chinese
Moscow announces death of two Ukrainian soldiers during incursion
Previous
