Earthquake shakes the Mediterranean Sea with a 3.2 magnitude
World News
2023-09-15 | 06:33
An earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale struck the Greek island of Crete in the Mediterranean Sea at a depth of 14 kilometers, as reported by "Russia Today."
Data released by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center revealed that the earthquake hit the Greek island of Crete, approximately 133 kilometers southwest of Heraklion, located in the southern part of the country, and 94 kilometers southwest of the city of Moires.
Last Sunday, Crete experienced a 2.5 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 5 kilometers.
Earthquake
Shake
Mediterranean
Sea
Magnitude
Beijing imposes sanctions on two American companies
Previous
Related Articles
World News
6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Central America's coasts
6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Central America's coasts
World News
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits east China, injures 21 people
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits east China, injures 21 people
World News
Fighting shakes Khartoum as displaced battle disease
Fighting shakes Khartoum as displaced battle disease
World News
Rescue teams intensify efforts in villages destroyed by Morocco earthquake
Rescue teams intensify efforts in villages destroyed by Morocco earthquake
Recommended For You
World News
Beijing imposes sanctions on two American companies
Beijing imposes sanctions on two American companies
World News
Niger cancels one thousand diplomatic passports for associates of ousted president's regime
Niger cancels one thousand diplomatic passports for associates of ousted president's regime
World News
Ukrainian army confirms ‘liberation’ of Andriivka near Bakhmut
Ukrainian army confirms ‘liberation’ of Andriivka near Bakhmut
World News
Bulgaria Lifts Ban on Ukrainian Grain Imports in Eastern EU Nations
Bulgaria Lifts Ban on Ukrainian Grain Imports in Eastern EU Nations
Our visitors readings
Lebanon Economy
Cabinet approves 2024 state Budget
Cabinet approves 2024 state Budget
Lebanon Economy
Economic entities emphasize critical principles for Lebanon's IMF-backed recovery plan
Economic entities emphasize critical principles for Lebanon's IMF-backed recovery plan
News Bulletin Reports
Follow-up visit: IMF delegation warns of Lebanon's dire situation in latest visit
Follow-up visit: IMF delegation warns of Lebanon's dire situation in latest visit
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon's education funding standoff: A catastrophe looms, Says Human Rights Watch
Lebanon's education funding standoff: A catastrophe looms, Says Human Rights Watch
Videos
Sports News
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Lebanon News
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
News Bulletin Reports
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
Lebanon News
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
Lebanon Economy
The mystery of Lebanon's 'sacred deposits': IMF vs. Lebanese officials
The mystery of Lebanon's 'sacred deposits': IMF vs. Lebanese officials
Press Highlights
Pope Francis' priority: The Vatican's 'hidden hand' in Lebanese crisis resolution
Pope Francis' priority: The Vatican's 'hidden hand' in Lebanese crisis resolution
Lebanon News
Ceasefire set to begin in Ain al-Hilweh following Speaker Berri's mediation
Ceasefire set to begin in Ain al-Hilweh following Speaker Berri's mediation
Press Highlights
Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp's ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict
Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp's ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict
Lebanon News
LBCI launches the '#حريق_بالناقص' (One Less Fire) campaign
LBCI launches the '#حريق_بالناقص' (One Less Fire) campaign
Lebanon Economy
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
Positive trends show Port of Beirut thriving amidst challenging times
Positive trends show Port of Beirut thriving amidst challenging times
News Bulletin Reports
Derna's catastrophe: A tale of political turmoil and tragic neglect in Libya
Derna's catastrophe: A tale of political turmoil and tragic neglect in Libya
