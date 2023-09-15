Earthquake shakes the Mediterranean Sea with a 3.2 magnitude

An earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale struck the Greek island of Crete in the Mediterranean Sea at a depth of 14 kilometers, as reported by "Russia Today."



Data released by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center revealed that the earthquake hit the Greek island of Crete, approximately 133 kilometers southwest of Heraklion, located in the southern part of the country, and 94 kilometers southwest of the city of Moires.



Last Sunday, Crete experienced a 2.5 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 5 kilometers.