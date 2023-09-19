Ukrainian Air Force announces downing of 27 Russian drones during the night

2023-09-19 | 03:21
Ukrainian Air Force announces downing of 27 Russian drones during the night
Ukrainian Air Force announces downing of 27 Russian drones during the night

Ukraine announced on Tuesday that its air defenses had downed 27 "Shahed" model drones launched during the night in the latest major Russian aerial assault using these devices. 

The Ukrainian Air Force stated on social media, "A total of 30 attack drones were launched... and as a result of combat operations, air defense units downed 27 of them." 

AFP 
 

