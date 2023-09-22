News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kel ElHob Kel ElGharam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
One dead, 15 injured in strike on Ukraine's Kremenchuk
World News
2023-09-22 | 14:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
One dead, 15 injured in strike on Ukraine's Kremenchuk
At least one person was killed, and 15 others, including a child, were wounded in a Russian airstrike targeting the city of Kremenchuk in central Ukraine, according to the regional governor's announcement.
The governor of the Poltava region, stated, "The enemy launched missiles at Kremenchuk. The air defense forces intercepted a missile. Unfortunately, there is damage to infrastructure."
World News
Ukraine
Strike
Deaths
Next
China reaffirms at the United Nations its unwavering will on Taiwan
King Charles III calls for new climate agreement with France
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:34
Ukraine strikes headquarters of Russian Black Sea fleet in Crimea
World News
08:34
Ukraine strikes headquarters of Russian Black Sea fleet in Crimea
0
World News
2023-09-21
Two Killed in Russian Airstrikes on Kherson, Southern Ukraine
World News
2023-09-21
Two Killed in Russian Airstrikes on Kherson, Southern Ukraine
0
World News
2023-09-19
Six killed in Russian strikes targeting several sites in Ukraine
World News
2023-09-19
Six killed in Russian strikes targeting several sites in Ukraine
0
World News
2023-09-04
Russia launches strike on Ukraine Odessa, Ukrainian forces down 17 drones
World News
2023-09-04
Russia launches strike on Ukraine Odessa, Ukrainian forces down 17 drones
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
16:02
Canada announces C$650 mln aid to Ukraine during Zelenskiy's visit
World News
16:02
Canada announces C$650 mln aid to Ukraine during Zelenskiy's visit
0
World News
13:55
Somalia requests withdrawal postponement of African Union force
World News
13:55
Somalia requests withdrawal postponement of African Union force
0
World News
12:57
US, China announce new economic working groups
World News
12:57
US, China announce new economic working groups
0
World News
12:32
UAE, Saudi Arabia work together for better future for the region: Mohamed Bin Zayed
World News
12:32
UAE, Saudi Arabia work together for better future for the region: Mohamed Bin Zayed
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-09-18
Greece says five aid team members killed in traffic accident in Libya
World News
2023-09-18
Greece says five aid team members killed in traffic accident in Libya
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-17
A patient at the American University Hospital in Beirut urgently needs a blood unit of any type. To donate please call: 03-769543 or 03-069780
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-17
A patient at the American University Hospital in Beirut urgently needs a blood unit of any type. To donate please call: 03-769543 or 03-069780
0
Middle East News
2023-09-14
Turkey sends new aid to Libya including two field hospitals and medical staff
Middle East News
2023-09-14
Turkey sends new aid to Libya including two field hospitals and medical staff
0
Breaking Headlines
2022-12-21
A patient at Notre Dame De Secours Hospital in Jbeil (Maounat) urgently needs B- blood type. To donate, please call: 03/276723
Breaking Headlines
2022-12-21
A patient at Notre Dame De Secours Hospital in Jbeil (Maounat) urgently needs B- blood type. To donate, please call: 03/276723
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:09
US embassy in Lebanon: Lebanese authorities detain suspects
Press Highlights
02:09
US embassy in Lebanon: Lebanese authorities detain suspects
2
Press Highlights
00:41
From French to Qatari initiative: Nabih Berri's presidential initiative faces growing challenges
Press Highlights
00:41
From French to Qatari initiative: Nabih Berri's presidential initiative faces growing challenges
3
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Rising fuel prices across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Rising fuel prices across Lebanon
4
Variety and Tech
09:51
George Hobeika shines again with Beyoncé's stunning dress
Variety and Tech
09:51
George Hobeika shines again with Beyoncé's stunning dress
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Amos Hochstein's return to Lebanon: Can he replicate his maritime success on land?
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Amos Hochstein's return to Lebanon: Can he replicate his maritime success on land?
6
Lebanon News
04:56
MP Imad Al Hout to LBCI: We nominated a candidate for the presidency, but we will not disclose it
Lebanon News
04:56
MP Imad Al Hout to LBCI: We nominated a candidate for the presidency, but we will not disclose it
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Generator pollution crisis: Lebanese Environment Ministry takes action
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Generator pollution crisis: Lebanese Environment Ministry takes action
8
Lebanon News
05:57
MP Gemayel confirms his support for constructing the Kleiat Airport
Lebanon News
05:57
MP Gemayel confirms his support for constructing the Kleiat Airport
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More