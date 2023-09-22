One dead, 15 injured in strike on Ukraine's Kremenchuk

World News
2023-09-22 | 14:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
One dead, 15 injured in strike on Ukraine&#39;s Kremenchuk
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
One dead, 15 injured in strike on Ukraine's Kremenchuk

At least one person was killed, and 15 others, including a child, were wounded in a Russian airstrike targeting the city of Kremenchuk in central Ukraine, according to the regional governor's announcement.

The governor of the Poltava region, stated, "The enemy launched missiles at Kremenchuk. The air defense forces intercepted a missile. Unfortunately, there is damage to infrastructure."
 

World News

Ukraine

Strike

Deaths

LBCI Next
China reaffirms at the United Nations its unwavering will on Taiwan
King Charles III calls for new climate agreement with France
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:34

Ukraine strikes headquarters of Russian Black Sea fleet in Crimea

LBCI
World News
2023-09-21

Two Killed in Russian Airstrikes on Kherson, Southern Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-09-19

Six killed in Russian strikes targeting several sites in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-09-04

Russia launches strike on Ukraine Odessa, Ukrainian forces down 17 drones

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:02

Canada announces C$650 mln aid to Ukraine during Zelenskiy's visit

LBCI
World News
13:55

Somalia requests withdrawal postponement of African Union force

LBCI
World News
12:57

US, China announce new economic working groups

LBCI
World News
12:32

UAE, Saudi Arabia work together for better future for the region: Mohamed Bin Zayed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-18

Greece says five aid team members killed in traffic accident in Libya

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-17

A patient at the American University Hospital in Beirut urgently needs a blood unit of any type. To donate please call: 03-769543 or 03-069780

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-14

Turkey sends new aid to Libya including two field hospitals and medical staff

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2022-12-21

A patient at Notre Dame De Secours Hospital in Jbeil (Maounat) urgently needs B- blood type. To donate, please call: 03/276723

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:09

US embassy in Lebanon: Lebanese authorities detain suspects

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

From French to Qatari initiative: Nabih Berri's presidential initiative faces growing challenges

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:29

Rising fuel prices across Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:51

George Hobeika shines again with Beyoncé's stunning dress

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Amos Hochstein's return to Lebanon: Can he replicate his maritime success on land?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

MP Imad Al Hout to LBCI: We nominated a candidate for the presidency, but we will not disclose it

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:59

Generator pollution crisis: Lebanese Environment Ministry takes action

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

MP Gemayel confirms his support for constructing the Kleiat Airport

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More