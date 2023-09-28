The US State Department launches a "musical diplomacy initiative" whose activities include Saudi Arabia and Jordan

World News
2023-09-28 | 06:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
The US State Department launches a &quot;musical diplomacy initiative&quot; whose activities include Saudi Arabia and Jordan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
The US State Department launches a "musical diplomacy initiative" whose activities include Saudi Arabia and Jordan

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, unveiled a "Musical Diplomacy Initiative" on Wednesday evening, set to promote American foreign policy through music. 

The initiative was launched amidst the melodies of the late blues musician, Muddy Waters.

As part of this initiative, the United States plans to dispatch renowned artists to Jordan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the fall. Additionally, a philharmonic orchestra is scheduled to perform in China.

A statement from the US Department of State clarified that jazz musician Herbie Hancock will perform in Jordan in October, accompanied by vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater and the jazz ensemble from the University of California, Los Angeles, to commemorate the historic 1963 Duke Ellington Orchestra performance.

Herbie Hancock's tour will also include performances in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, spanning over four days.

Concurrently, the Philadelphia Philharmonic Orchestra will hold performances in several Chinese cities from November 9 to 18, celebrating the fifty-year anniversary of its historic 1973 tour, following Richard Nixon's visit to Beijing a year prior. 

A violinist who participated in the original tour will join the orchestra for these new performances.

All these activities fall under the new "Musical Diplomacy Initiative" launched by the US Secretary of State, who is himself an avid guitar player and even played some Muddy Waters tunes during a celebration at the State Department.

The objective of this initiative is to harness the power of music in service of American diplomatic aspirations and to enhance cultural exchange.

The initiative encompasses a series of musical exchanges and cooperative activities, including sending hip-hop artists to Nigeria in September. 

Furthermore, during the celebration held at the Benjamin Franklin Room in the US State Department headquarters in Washington, the artist Quincy Jones was awarded the honorary "Peace through Music" award on Wednesday evening.



AFP
 

World News

Variety and Tech

US

State Department

Launch

Musical

Diplomacy

Initiative

Activities

Saudi Arabia

Jordan

LBCI Next
UN calls for rights' respect of former Nagorno-Karabakh separatist leader in pretrial detention
Russia to increase defense budget by approximately 70% in 2024
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-25

Russia launches new attack on Odessa, Ukraine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-21

Fox News interview: Saudi Crown Prince discusses diplomacy, regional stability, and controversies

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-13

Stability AI, gunning for a hit, launches an AI-powered music generator

LBCI
World News
2023-09-13

Saudi Arabia and Russia cutting oil production will cause "significant supply shortages"

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:11

Decades of hatred between Armenia and Azerbaijan

LBCI
World News
07:54

EU approaches agreement on immigration policy reform

LBCI
World News
07:46

Joe Biden’s family dog bites yet another secret service agent making it his 11th attack

LBCI
World News
07:33

Zelenskyy says Ukraine's NATO membership is only a 'matter of time'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-27

Unveiling the treasures: 6 must-see destinations in the Middle East on World Tourism Day 2023

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-24

Women caught in the middle: Iran's complex relationship with the hijab reflected in new law

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-20

Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Watch: The Mayyas returns to AGT stage, stuns audience with a breathtaking performance filled with Lebanese symbolism

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:22

Lebanon's Amin Maalouf Takes the Helm: Elected as Perpetual Secretary of the French Academy

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Watch: The Mayyas returns to AGT stage, stuns audience with a breathtaking performance filled with Lebanese symbolism

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Attempted attack on army patrol near northern border: Driver fatally injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:58

The Lebanese Army receives the first batch of fuel sent by Qatar

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:30

Association of Banks: Bank transfers abroad were submitted to the official judicial bodies who have the final say

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:18

Trust in the Central Bank: Mansouri invites citizens to believe in the institution

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:15

New paying options in US dollar or Lebanese lira: The decision that could save you 'big' on electricity bills

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:54

The latest on Qatar's role in Lebanon's presidential crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More