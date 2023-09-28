The US State Department launches a "musical diplomacy initiative" whose activities include Saudi Arabia and Jordan

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, unveiled a "Musical Diplomacy Initiative" on Wednesday evening, set to promote American foreign policy through music.



The initiative was launched amidst the melodies of the late blues musician, Muddy Waters.



As part of this initiative, the United States plans to dispatch renowned artists to Jordan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the fall. Additionally, a philharmonic orchestra is scheduled to perform in China.



A statement from the US Department of State clarified that jazz musician Herbie Hancock will perform in Jordan in October, accompanied by vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater and the jazz ensemble from the University of California, Los Angeles, to commemorate the historic 1963 Duke Ellington Orchestra performance.



Herbie Hancock's tour will also include performances in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, spanning over four days.



Concurrently, the Philadelphia Philharmonic Orchestra will hold performances in several Chinese cities from November 9 to 18, celebrating the fifty-year anniversary of its historic 1973 tour, following Richard Nixon's visit to Beijing a year prior.



A violinist who participated in the original tour will join the orchestra for these new performances.



All these activities fall under the new "Musical Diplomacy Initiative" launched by the US Secretary of State, who is himself an avid guitar player and even played some Muddy Waters tunes during a celebration at the State Department.



The objective of this initiative is to harness the power of music in service of American diplomatic aspirations and to enhance cultural exchange.



The initiative encompasses a series of musical exchanges and cooperative activities, including sending hip-hop artists to Nigeria in September.



Furthermore, during the celebration held at the Benjamin Franklin Room in the US State Department headquarters in Washington, the artist Quincy Jones was awarded the honorary "Peace through Music" award on Wednesday evening.







