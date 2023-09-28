Washington sanctions former Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Karti

The United States announced on Thursday that it has imposed sanctions on former Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Karti over allegations of obstructing efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement to end the country's months-long conflict.



Karti currently serves as the Secretary-General of the Islamic Movement in Sudan and held the position of Foreign Minister from 2010 to 2015 during the rule of ousted President Omar al-Bashir.



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated in a press release that the movement is "an extremist Islamic group that effectively opposes the democratic transition in Sudan."



He noted that following al-Bashir's ousting in a military coup in 2019, Karti led efforts to undermine the civilian-led transitional government led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.



Washington also accused Karti of obstructing attempts to reach a ceasefire agreement between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in the clashes that erupted between them since mid-April.



US Deputy Treasury Secretary Brian Nelson said, "Today's actions hold accountable those who weaken efforts to achieve a peaceful democratic solution in Sudan."



He added, "We will continue to target those who perpetuate this conflict for personal gain."



Meanwhile, Washington imposed sanctions on GSK ADVANCE, an information technology and security company based in Sudan, over allegations that the Rapid Support Forces used it to obtain military equipment, including Russian-made drones.



The sanctions aim to prevent those affected from conducting any business and financial activities and allow for the seizure of their assets subject to US legal authority.



Furthermore, the US Department of State indicated that it had added a number of individuals associated with the al-Bashir regime, which ruled the country for three decades, to the list of individuals prohibited from traveling to the United States, without specifying their names.





