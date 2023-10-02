The Kremlin affirmed on Monday that "the West's weariness" of providing support to Ukraine will increase, while European Union foreign ministers seek to prove the opposite through their meeting in Kyiv.



Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian presidency, stated, "The weariness of completely futile support for the Kyiv regime will increase in various countries, especially in the United States." However, he mentioned that Washington will "continue its involvement" in this conflict after the exclusion of aid to Kyiv from the US federal budget agreement, to be covered by a separate law.



AFP