White House: Aid to Ukraine will be cut off after “a few months” without additional funding from Congress
World News
2023-10-03 | 14:17
White House: Aid to Ukraine will be cut off after “a few months” without additional funding from Congress
The White House announced on Tuesday that American aid to Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion could be cut off within "a few months" unless hardline Republicans agree to a new funding package for Kyiv.
John Kirby, spokesperson for the US National Security Council, told reporters, "We're talking probably a few months here."
AFP
