Biden issues statement on humanitarian aid to Gaza

US President Joe Biden declared in a statement that 'the first convoy of humanitarian aid since Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7 has crossed the borders today to Gaza and reached the Palestinians in need.'



He stated that “the opening of this vital supply route culminates days of diplomatic engagement at the highest levels.”



“I have made it clear from the beginning of this crisis, in all my public statements and private discussions, that humanitarian aid is an urgent and critical need that must be delivered. I express my deep personal appreciation to the leadership of President Sisi of Egypt, Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel, and the United Nations for allowing the resumption of this aid,” Biden added.

He continued and said that “the United States remains committed to ensuring the continuation of civilians in Gaza receiving food, water, medical care, and other assistance without Hamas diverting this aid for its benefit. We will continue to work with all parties to keep the Rafah crossing open to enable the continued movement of essential aid for the comfort of Gaza residents and continue working to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.”



'We also continue to work around the clock and in partnership with Egypt and Israel to facilitate the safe exit of American citizens and their immediate family members from Gaza and travel through Egypt to their final destinations," Biden concluded by saying.



