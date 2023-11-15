Spain intends to work towards ‘recognition of the Palestinian state’

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called on Israel Wednesday to put an end to the "blind killing of Palestinians" in the Gaza Strip, in his strongest criticism of the Israel since the outbreak of the war with Hamas.



While the socialist prime minister affirmed his support "for Israel" in its "response to the terrorist attack" carried out by the movement on October 7, he pledged that his new government would "work in Europe and in Spain to recognize the Palestinian state."



